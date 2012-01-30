Titans fans start website hoping to sway Colts' Manning

Published: Jan 30, 2012 at 06:46 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Peyton Manning remains on the Indianapolis Colts' roster, and the Tennessee Titans have three quarterbacks already.

Still, fans of the Titans who also follow the NFL's only four-time MVP are starting an ad campaign in Indianapolis hoping to convince Manning to return to Tennessee.

"It's kind of evident to the sports world they're going to let Peyton go -- they're not going to pay him the money that he's due and he's going to be a free agent," Todd Mayo said Monday. "All the sports talk guys are saying he could go to Arizona and Washington and every place but Tennessee. We've got a young quarterback here at the Titans.

"If you could upgrade your team with the caliber of Peyton, why would you not?"

Mayo said he and his brother, Griffin, spent the weekend designing the website ComeHomePeyton.com and recorded a couple parody songs, including one to the Eminem hit "Lose Yourself."

The site went live Monday and had generated $700 in donations by midday. A 30-second commercial is planned for an Indianapolis radio station during the Super Bowl.

"Call it fan-vertising if you will, but kind of a concept to put the power in the fans' hands and let Peyton know how much he's wanted in the state of Tennessee for the Titans," Mayo said. "Of course, he played at Tennessee. I'm from Memphis, went to school at Tennessee in Knoxville and live in Nashville ... I love Tennessee, and it's kind of one of those things you would like to affect positive change from the power of fans coming together."

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

