Titans fans start website hoping to sway Colts' Manning

"Call it fan-vertising if you will, but kind of a concept to put the power in the fans' hands and let Peyton know how much he's wanted in the state of Tennessee for the Titans," Mayo said. "Of course, he played at Tennessee. I'm from Memphis, went to school at Tennessee in Knoxville and live in Nashville ... I love Tennessee, and it's kind of one of those things you would like to affect positive change from the power of fans coming together."