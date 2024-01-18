Titans DL coach Terrell Williams, Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich to lead coaching staffs at 2024 Senior Bowl

"We're excited about having two highly respected coaches like Jeff Ulbrich and Terrell Williams lead our teams here in Mobile," Reese's Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy said in a statement. "I've spoken with coaches and executives from around the league about both men and they have excellent reputations as communicators and motivators. I had a chance to observe Jeff down here at the Senior Bowl two years ago when the Jets staff coached in the game, and he brought tons of juice to his defensive players so I know he'll bring great energy to the role. I met Terrell years ago when he was the defensive line coach at Purdue and always came away impressed with how he connected with his guys at practice. Our players are going to have a great week working under these two men."