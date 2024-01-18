Titans DL coach Terrell Williams, Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich to lead coaching staffs at 2024 Senior Bowl

The coaching staffs for the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl have been unveiled.
Titans assistant coach and defensive line coach Terrell Williams and Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will be the head coaches for the college all-star game. Williams will serve as the American team coach, while Ulbrich will lead the National team.
"We're excited about having two highly respected coaches like Jeff Ulbrich and Terrell Williams lead our teams here in Mobile," Reese's Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy said in a statement. "I've spoken with coaches and executives from around the league about both men and they have excellent reputations as communicators and motivators. I had a chance to observe Jeff down here at the Senior Bowl two years ago when the Jets staff coached in the game, and he brought tons of juice to his defensive players so I know he'll bring great energy to the role. I met Terrell years ago when he was the defensive line coach at Purdue and always came away impressed with how he connected with his guys at practice. Our players are going to have a great week working under these two men."
This is the Senior Bowl's second season of implementing a "Coach Up" format where coordinators and assistant coaches are placed into elevated or different roles from the ones they hold with their NFL teams.
The Senior Bowl, which previously unveiled the players who have accepted invitations, also announced assistants on both staffs for the college all-star showdown, which will be aired live on NFL Network on Feb. 3 at 1 p.m. ET.
- American: Offensive coordinator, Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown; defensive coordinator, Browns defensive backs coach Ephraim Banda; special teams coordinator, Giants special teams assistant coach Mike Adams.
- National: Offensive coordinator, Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney; defensive coordinator, Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones; special teams coordinator, Saints special teams assistant coach Phil Galiano.