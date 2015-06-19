Titans' Delanie Walker: We should be a great team

We've reached the end of minicamp, which marks the start of NFL downtime, until we hit next month's training camp and the grind of the 2015 season.
Before the NFL teams broke minicamp, many players were likely asked to assess their squad and how this season could go.
"I say we go (at least) .500,'' Walker said, via The Tennessean. "I don't want to make Super Bowl predictions, but we should be a great team."
The Titans finished 2-14 in 2014. So while Walker's prediction of at least .500 seems almost silly to even say, a six-win increase is a big bump, especially for a team that previously boasted an unbelievably nondescript roster.
With infusion of young talent this offseason, especially on offense in quarterback Marcus Mariota, receiver Dorial Green-Beckham and running back David Cobb, Tennessee now has the foundation to begin a rise from the basement of the AFC South.
"It is early. I sense that we have some playmakers here,'' Walker said. "But time will tell how good we should be. I think the makeup of the team has changed. We have a lot of guys in different rooms that can take someone's spot that was here before. So I think the makeup has changed, and I think guys realize ownership and coaches are not playing anymore."
Those coaches certainly aren't messing around, as their jobs could be lost if the Titans don't show improvement. Much of the offseason hype and in-season improvement rests on the arm of Mariota. So far we've only heard praise for the rookie signal caller, but the pads have yet to come on.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the latest NFL news including Dez Bryant's contract situation and the latest on Johnny Manziel. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.