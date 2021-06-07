Titans DB Kevin Byard: Defenses are going to 'have a lot of trouble' game planning after Julio Jones trade

Tennessee's offense will be rather capable of putting up points, then, and it will be Byard's group to return the favor when on the field. In an ideal scenario, Byard and Co. rack up takeaways to give this offense even more opportunities to score.

"Me personally, I think that we need to make sure we're getting off the field on third downs. If we can get off the field on third downs, create turnovers, win in the red zone, our offense will have more opportunities to score touchdowns and put up a lot of points," Byard said. "So, that's pretty much our main objective this year. Be better than we were on third downs last year and create some more turnovers."

This was an area in which the Titans excelled in 2020, finishing with the highest net differential between takeaways and giveaways at +11. Increasing that total will only improve Tennessee's chances of victory, and in what has become a near-annual fight with the Indianapolis Colts for the throne of the AFC South, these types of advantages can be the difference between a crucial win or loss.

Add in the presence of Jones, and those takeaways become even more valuable. And once a takeaway or two has helped the Titans build an advantage, everyone watching will know where Tennessee is going with the ball in crunch time.

"I think our offense is built to be physical, we're definitely built to want to run the ball, obviously with Derrick Henry in the backfield. He's a guy that, you know, give him, 20-30 carries a game, he's gonna get 150," Byard said. "I do think that it's more of a balance now. You have two dynamic receivers, a dynamic runner, obviously \[Ryan\] Tannehill's been throwing it all over the yard, he's been one of the best quarterbacks in the league since he's been here. So, it's just all about a balance. You don't want to be one-dimensional on either side of the ball, really. You want to be able to throw the ball all the over field but also have a balanced run game. It's definitely good for us."