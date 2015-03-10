Titans, Da'Norris Searcy finalizing four-year deal

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the free-agent safety is finalizing a four-year, $24 million deal with the Tennessee Titans that will pay the fifth-year defender $10.5 million in guarantees.
Searcy logged 20 starts for the Bills over the past two seasons and ranked as our ninth-best free-agent defensive back. Set to replace the released Bernard Pollard, Searcy hits Tennessee as an improving run-stopper who played some of his best football in 2015.
The Giants also showed interest in Searcy, but the emerging backstop will instead join a secondary filled with fellow safety Michael Griffin and cornerback Jason McCourty. Tennessee struggles to land big names, but the presence of well-respected former Steelers coordinator Dick LeBeau might help attract more talent down south.
