Titans, Colts, Jaguars make joint donation toward winter storm recovery efforts in Houston

The Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars announced Wednesday that they are partnering to make a joint $100,000 donation toward the city of Houston.

A wave of devastating winter storms impacted various parts of the country over the last week, perhaps most notably in the state of Texas. The three AFC South franchises are joining forces with fellow division rival Houston Texans to do their collective part to help with recovery efforts.

"It is an honor to join our colleagues in the AFC South and at the NFL Foundation in supporting the Houston community as they recover from the devastating effects of the winter storm," said Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk, per the team's official website. "As a native of the area, I know the region will overcome the stunning amount of damage to families and property, and the entire Titans family is thinking of them during this difficult time."

As Strunk noted, the NFL Foundation plans to match the donation, upping the total amount to $200K.

The donations will be directed to the Houston/Harris County 2021 Winter Storm Relief Fund, whose goal is to meet the "unmet needs of recovering families by supporting nonprofits who can help with plumbing, home repair, temporary housing and other basic needs relief." The United Way of Greater Houston and the Greater Houston Community Foundation will be in charge of the fund.

The Texans jump-started recovery efforts on Monday with a $500K donation. Team chairman and CEO Cal McNair weighed in on the latest announcement.

"As our community continues to recover from the devastating events of last week, we are grateful for the support from our AFC South family as well as the NFL Foundation," McNair stated. "I am very proud that our division and the NFL consistently act as one team with one mission – take care of each other. This is part of who we are."

Jaguars owner Shad Khan and Colts owner Jim Irsay reiterated how committed their respective franchises and cities are to ensuring Houston gets back on track.

"Houston has endured some difficult times recently, but it always bounces back, and I am confident that will be the case again," Khan said. "In the meantime, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFL Foundation and our fellow AFC South teams are here to help. Everyone in Jacksonville is a Houston fan today as we get through this together."