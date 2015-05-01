Titans, Bucs fielding calls for second-round picks

Breer was told that teams could be angling to move up for an offensive lineman or wideout if a deal is worked out. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport later listed the Steelers, Seahawks and Falcons as three teams hoping to climb into the early part of Round 2. The Bucs and Titans, though, have multiple needs of their own, even after both franchises used first-round picks to grab their quarterbacks of tomorrow.