Titans, Bucs fielding calls for second-round picks

Published: May 01, 2015 at 08:14 AM
Sessler_Marc
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Titans and Buccaneers are still fielding calls from teams interested in a trade.

NFL Media's Albert Breer reported Friday that both clubs have heard from squads trying to acquire Tennessee's 33rd overall pick and Tampa Bay's selection at No. 34.

Breer was told that teams could be angling to move up for an offensive lineman or wideout if a deal is worked out. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport later listed the Steelers, Seahawks and Falcons as three teams hoping to climb into the early part of Round 2. The Bucs and Titans, though, have multiple needs of their own, even after both franchises used first-round picks to grab their quarterbacks of tomorrow.

Trading high second-round selections might net a bounty, but the Titans and Bucs might have interest in staying put: Breer was told that both teams have Nebraska defensive end Randy Gregory nestled on their draft boards. He isn't likely to be there when Round 3 rolls around.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps the first round of the NFL Draft. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

