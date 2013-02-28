Titans' Brandon Barden charged with DUI in truck crash

LINCOLNTON, Ga. -- Sheriff's officials say a Tennessee Titans tight end has been arrested in a roll-over drunken driving crash in eastern Georgia.
A Lincoln County Sheriff's report says 23-year-old Brandon Barden lost control of a truck carrying two other passengers on Feb. 23 and crashed into a ditch in Lincolnton - about 35 miles northwest of Augusta. The report says the truck flipped and landed on its side.
Deputies say they spoke with Barden after the accident and smelled a strong odor of alcohol. Barden refused to do a sobriety test and was taken to the sheriff's office, where he again refused to take a sobriety test.
Barden lives in Lincolnton and played for Vanderbilt University. He was drafted in 2012.
He was charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press