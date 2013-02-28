Titans' Brandon Barden charged with DUI in truck crash

Published: Feb 28, 2013 at 10:35 AM

LINCOLNTON, Ga. -- Sheriff's officials say a Tennessee Titans tight end has been arrested in a roll-over drunken driving crash in eastern Georgia.

A Lincoln County Sheriff's report says 23-year-old Brandon Barden lost control of a truck carrying two other passengers on Feb. 23 and crashed into a ditch in Lincolnton - about 35 miles northwest of Augusta. The report says the truck flipped and landed on its side.

Deputies say they spoke with Barden after the accident and smelled a strong odor of alcohol. Barden refused to do a sobriety test and was taken to the sheriff's office, where he again refused to take a sobriety test.

Barden lives in Lincolnton and played for Vanderbilt University. He was drafted in 2012.

He was charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane.

