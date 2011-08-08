Titans agree to terms with veteran OL McQuistan

The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a contract with offensive lineman and unrestricted free agent Pat McQuistan.

The Titans made the announcement Monday. Terms of the deal were not released.

The 6-foot-6, 319-pound McQuistan is entering his sixth NFL season. He has played in 56 career games, logging time at every position on the offensive line except center.

McQuistan was a seventh-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2006 draft out of Weber State. He spent four seasons with the Cowboys before joining the Miami Dolphins, where he made eight starts in 16 games last season.

