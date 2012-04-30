Titans, 15 undrafted free agents agree to terms

The team said Monday they are wide receiver Devin Aguilar of Washington; tight end Brandon Barden of Vanderbilt; tackle George Bias of Stephen F. Austin; tight end/long snapper Beau Brinkley of Missouri; guard Chandler Burden of Kentucky; wide receiver Chase Deadder of Sacramento State; defensive tackle DaJohn Harris of Southern Cal; wide receiver LaQuinton Evans of Southern University; safety Christian Scott of Texas; quarterback Nick Stephens of Tarleton State; center William Vlachos of Alabama; linebacker Alex Watkins of Alabama; running back Darryl Whiting of Fordham; cornerback Gary Wilburn of Connecticut; and wide receiver Derrick Woods of Cincinnati.
Additionally, the Titans have signed placekicker Will Batson of North Alabama, who was undrafted in the 2011 draft.