Titans, 15 undrafted free agents agree to terms

Published: Apr 30, 2012 at 10:11 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with 15 undrafted free agents.

The team said Monday they are wide receiver Devin Aguilar of Washington; tight end Brandon Barden of Vanderbilt; tackle George Bias of Stephen F. Austin; tight end/long snapper Beau Brinkley of Missouri; guard Chandler Burden of Kentucky; wide receiver Chase Deadder of Sacramento State; defensive tackle DaJohn Harris of Southern Cal; wide receiver LaQuinton Evans of Southern University; safety Christian Scott of Texas; quarterback Nick Stephens of Tarleton State; center William Vlachos of Alabama; linebacker Alex Watkins of Alabama; running back Darryl Whiting of Fordham; cornerback Gary Wilburn of Connecticut; and wide receiver Derrick Woods of Cincinnati.

Additionally, the Titans have signed placekicker Will Batson of North Alabama, who was undrafted in the 2011 draft.

