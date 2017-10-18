Around the NFL

Tisch: McAdoo's play-calling decision 'right thing to do'

Published: Oct 18, 2017 at 12:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo was hired to replace two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Coughlin in part because of his play-calling acumen. McAdoo gave up those duties to offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan before Sunday's win in Denver.

Giants co-owner Steve Tisch said Tuesday at the NFL's Fall League Meeting that the team supported McAdoo's decision to give up play-calling.

"I think it was a very good adjustment that the coach made," Tisch said, via NJ.com. "It was discussed last week. ... He knew it was the right thing to do."

Tisch added that handing over play selection was a factor as the Giants pulled a surprising 23-10 upset win over the Denver Broncos on the road.

"I can't speak on his behalf, [but] that it was probably one of the contributing factors to victory," Tisch said.

The Giants earned much better balance on offense in Sunday's victory, with Orleans Darkwa scampering for 117 yards on 21 attempts. For the first time all season, the Giants used much more 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends, two wide receivers) than 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end, three receivers), per Next Gen Stats. The difference aided a stymied run game immensely. Whether the change was a product of having their top three receivers injured or a shift in philosophy from McAdoo to Sullivan remains to be seen.

Despite the struggles and controversy McAdoo has dealt with to open the season, Tisch said Sunday's win was "inspirational" and backed his coach.

"The job description of a head coach was tested last week, and on Sunday, I think, head coach McAdoo did a great job," Tisch said. "He showed up, the players showed up, they had a strong desire to win. It was a very exciting game to watch, and after the game it was a very happy locker room.

"I think coach McAdoo knows that ownership is very supportive going forward. I think the victory made coach McAdoo feel a much greater sense of personal confidence. It could not have come at a better time, especially a nationally televised game, big audience, big game, coming back to New York to play Seattle this coming Sunday."

