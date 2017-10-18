Tisch: McAdoo's play-calling decision 'right thing to do'

The Giants earned much better balance on offense in Sunday's victory, with Orleans Darkwa scampering for 117 yards on 21 attempts. For the first time all season, the Giants used much more 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends, two wide receivers) than 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end, three receivers), per Next Gen Stats. The difference aided a stymied run game immensely. Whether the change was a product of having their top three receivers injured or a shift in philosophy from McAdoo to Sullivan remains to be seen.