Timeline of events that will lead to Manning's release

Published: Mar 06, 2012 at 09:56 AM

A timeline of the events that eventually led to the Indianapolis Colts' expected release of Peyton Manning on Wednesday:

March 3, 2010 -- Manning has surgery to relieve pain in his neck caused by a pinched nerve.

May 23, 2011 -- Manning undergoes surgery by neurologist Richard Fessler in Chicago to repair a bulging disk in his neck.

July 30, 2011 -- Manning agrees to a five-year, $90 million contract with the Colts. It includes a $28 million bonus if he's on the roster March 8, 2012.

Aug. 29, 2011 -- Colts activate Manning from the physically-unable-to-perform (PUP) list.

Sept. 8, 2011 -- Manning has a third neck surgery -- a "single-level anterior fusion" -- and is ruled out for the season opener, ending his streak of 227 consecutive starts, including the playoffs.

Sept. 18, 2011 -- Reports surface that Manning flew to Europe to undergo a stem-cell treatment on Sept. 8.

Dec. 18, 2011 -- Colts GM Bill Polian rules Manning out for the team's final two games.

Jan. 1, 2012 -- Colts finish 2-14 and clinch No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Jan. 2, 2012 -- Colts fire general manager Bill Polian.

Jan. 11, 2012 -- Colts hire Ryan Grigson as their new general manager.

Jan. 17, 2012 -- Colts fire coach Jim Caldwell.

Jan. 23, 2012 -- Manning paints a bleak picture of the Colts' morale amid all the personnel changes, saying, "Everybody's walking around on eggshells."

Jan. 25, 2012 -- Colts hire Chuck Pagano as their new head coach.

Jan. 26, 2012 -- Irsay calls Manning a "politician" and says he should keep remarks about the Colts' internal dealings "in the family."

Feb. 2, 2012 -- Manning's surgeon, Dr. Robert Watkins Sr., issues a statement that says the QB has been "medically cleared to play professional football." Irsay tweets that Manning has not been cleared to play for the Colts.

Feb. 14, 2012 -- Irsay tells The Indianapolis Star that Manning is welcome back if he'll take a pay cut.

Feb. 15, 2012 -- Sports Illustrated reports that Manning had a neck surgery sometime between the May 23 and Sept. 8 procedures. The report also says Manning wanted to play in December but a team physician ruled against it.

March 2, 2012 -- A video surfaces of Manning throwing long passes on a practice field at Duke University.

March 6, 2012 -- News breaks that the Colts are expected to release Manning on Wednesday.

March 8, 2012 -- $28 million option bonus due to Manning.

