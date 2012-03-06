Timeline of events that will lead to Manning's release

A timeline of the events that eventually led to the Indianapolis Colts' expected release of Peyton Manning on Wednesday:
May 23, 2011 -- Manning undergoes surgery by neurologist Richard Fessler in Chicago to repair a bulging disk in his neck.
July 30, 2011 -- Manning agrees to a five-year, $90 million contract with the Colts. It includes a $28 million bonus if he's on the roster March 8, 2012.
Sept. 8, 2011 -- Manning has a third neck surgery -- a "single-level anterior fusion" -- and is ruled out for the season opener, ending his streak of 227 consecutive starts, including the playoffs.
Sept. 18, 2011 -- Reports surface that Manning flew to Europe to undergo a stem-cell treatment on Sept. 8.
Jan. 23, 2012 -- Manning paints a bleak picture of the Colts' morale amid all the personnel changes, saying, "Everybody's walking around on eggshells."
Jan. 26, 2012 -- Irsay calls Manning a "politician" and says he should keep remarks about the Colts' internal dealings "in the family."
Feb. 2, 2012 -- Manning's surgeon, Dr. Robert Watkins Sr., issues a statement that says the QB has been "medically cleared to play professional football." Irsay tweets that Manning has not been cleared to play for the Colts.
Feb. 14, 2012 -- Irsay tells The Indianapolis Star that Manning is welcome back if he'll take a pay cut.
Feb. 15, 2012 -- Sports Illustrated reports that Manning had a neck surgery sometime between the May 23 and Sept. 8 procedures. The report also says Manning wanted to play in December but a team physician ruled against it.
March 2, 2012 -- A video surfaces of Manning throwing long passes on a practice field at Duke University.
March 8, 2012 -- $28 million option bonus due to Manning.