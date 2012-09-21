 Skip to main content
Tim Tebow shirtless in new Vogue magazine

Published: Sep 20, 2012 at 10:03 PM

The idolatry of Tim Tebow continues.

The New York Jets' backup quarterback is the subject of a shirtless spread by legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz in the new issue of Vogue, which will hit newsstands Tuesday, The Star-Ledger reports.

One of the photos released by the magazine shows Tebow rolling an enormous tire through a rocky terrain. He has jeans on but no shirt.

The issue also includes a profile of the former Florida Heisman Trophy winner, who hasn't exactly shied away from the spotlight since his trade from the Denver Broncos to the Jets last offseason.

In fact, it's not even his first flirtation with topless frolicking for the cameras. During the offseason, Tebow received much ribbing from his teammates for allowing himself to be photographed while running shirtless in the rain across the practice field.

The magazine said Tebow agreed to the profile to help publicize the Tim Tebow Foundation, the quarterback's charity organization, which helps needy children worldwide.

And he's hardly the first famous Jets quarterback to make waves for exposing himself to the public in such a salacious manner.

On the field, Tebow hasn't been very involved through two games: He has yet to attempt a pass, and he has just six carries for 33 yards. But if you need a tire changed ...

