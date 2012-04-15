Tim Tebow plans to be at Jets' facility at 'crack of dawn'

Published: Apr 15, 2012 at 03:20 AM

Tim Tebow has been studying the playbook that New York Jets offensive coordinator Tony Sparano gave him at the Senior Bowl two years ago, when the coach was running the Miami Dolphins.

"I keep everything, and I've been going over every page of it," Tebow told the New York Post on Saturday at his charity golf tournament in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. "I'm sure a lot of it still applies, even though that was a couple of years ago. I'm also excited to see what (Sparano) has new planned for me."

Rapoport: President Tim Tebow?

Tim Tebow's impact in the world is already greater than most public figures. That's why he should retire, Ian Rapoport writes. More ...

Tebow won't waste any time in attempting to acclimate to Sparano's offense, saying he plans on being at the Jets' facility as early as possible Monday, the first day of the team's voluntary offseason program.

"I'm going to be there early -- as in 'crack-of dawn' early," Tebow said. "This is what I've been waiting for since the trade happened, and I want to make a good impression."

The Jets acquired Tebow last month in a trade with the Denver Broncos, who had signed quarterback Peyton Manning and no longer needed the former University of Florida star.

Tebow will travel Sunday to New York from Florida, where he hosted the Tim Tebow Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic at TPC Sawgrass over the weekend. The event included a gala and charity auction Friday night at which, according to The Florida Times-Union, an unidentified bidder spent $100,000 for the right to spend a day with the quarterback.

Tebow can't wait to report to the Jets' facility.

"It'll be all (football) from here," Tebow said.

