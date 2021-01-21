Thursday's injury and roster news ahead of NFL Championship Sunday

Antonio Brown hasn't practiced this week but there's still a chance he plays in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.
Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Thursday the veteran wideout will be a game-time decision against the Packers. Brown has been battling a knee injury this week.
Arians also said defensive lineman Vita Vea moved around well when the team went full speed in practice today. Vea's been out with a fractured ankle since Week 5, but was activated off injured reserve earlier this week.
Here are other injury and roster news we're tracking on Thursday:
- Green Bay Packers are signing cornerback Tramon Williams to their practice squad, coach Mike LaFleur said. Williams was released by the Ravens this week.
- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (concussion/toe) practiced for a second time this week. Bashaud Breeland (concussion/shoulder), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip), Rashad Fenton (foot) and Sammy Watkins (calf) are also practicing. Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (ankle) did not practice again.