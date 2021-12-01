'Thursday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Cowboys-Saints

The Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints are playing on a second consecutive Thursday, and despite the Washington Football Team's recent surge, Dallas will do so with a reasonably comfortable two-game lead in the NFC East.

The Cowboys have dropped three of their last four games, but with a 7-4 record, it remains Dallas' division to lose; some key players will be returning from injury or the COVID-19 list in the near-term, and the Cowboys' remaining opponents carry a .493 winning percentage. The Saints are in a much tougher spot, but the good news is that the competition for NFC wild-card spots isn't nearly as stiff as it is in the AFC. In fact, New Orleans' 5-6 record is currently good enough for second-place in three out of four NFC divisions.