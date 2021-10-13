'Thursday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Buccaneers-Eagles

8:20 p.m. ET (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon) | Lincoln Financial Field





The challenge for the Philadelphia Eagles here is a tall one: upset a 4-1 team coming off a stellar performance, and do it on a short week of practice. Defensively, they’ll take on the best quarterback to ever play in Tom Brady. Offensively, they’ll run into the teeth of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' No. 1 rushing defense in the NFL (45.8 yards per game, a whopping 30 yards better than the next best). On paper, it shapes up to be a huge hill to climb, but one the Eagles need to overcome, lest they fall further behind a Dallas Cowboys team out to a commanding NFC East lead.





Here are four things to watch Thursday night when the Eagles play host to the Bucs:



