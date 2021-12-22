'Thursday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in 49ers-Titans





With three weeks left in the NFL season, it’s come to this for the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers: the Titans (9-5) are trying to shake a tail (the 8-6 Colts) in the AFC, while in the NFC, the 49ers are the tail. Tennessee’s grip on the AFC South has been shrinking, and now it’s a precarious one-game lead over Indianapolis. It’s more like a two-game lead -- the Titans hold the tiebreaker with two head-to-head wins over Indianapolis -- but that can’t be too reassuring for a Titans team that’s lost three of its last four. Meanwhile, an 8-6 record is only good for third place in the NFC West for the 49ers. Absent a collapse by both the Cardinals and Rams, the 49ers aren’t going to win the division, but they are in a strong wild-card position where they currently are the No. 6 seed.





Here are four things to watch when the Titans play host to the 49ers:



