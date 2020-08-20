Thursday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars activated running back Ryquell Armstead and rookie offensive lineman Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms from the team's reserve/COVID-19 list. Armstead spent 18 days on the list, while Wallace-Simms spent 24 days off the active roster. In his rookie season, Armstead, a fifth-round pick out of Temple, logged 49 touches for 252 total yards and two touchdowns. Safety Ronnie Harrison is in concussion protocol, and tight end Josh Oliver (foot) is headed to injured reserve, coach Doug Marrone told reporters. Oliver will undergo surgery on his broken foot, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- New England Patriots receiver N'Keal Harry and cornerback Stephon Gilmore were not present at Thursday's practice, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported.
- The Detroit Lions placed defensive tackle Jashon Cornell on injured reserve and released fullback Luke Sellers. Detroit also signed running back Wes Hills and receiver Chris Lacy.
- New York Jets receiver Denzel Mims (hamstring), cornerback Pierre Desir (hamstring), nickelback Brian Poole (dehydration), edge rusher Jabari Zuniga (quad) and receiver/returner Braxton Berrios (personal) did not practice Thursday. Coach Adam Gase told reporters that tackle Conor McDermott is week-to-week with a knee injury and that safety Matthias Farley and linebacker Jordan Willis left practice with hamstring and knee injuries, respectively.
- Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green (hamstring) did not practice Thursday and will not participate in the team's scrimmage on Friday, per The Cincinnati Enquirer's Tyler Dragon.
- The Tennessee Titans activated defensive lineman Jack Crawford from the reserve/COVID-19 list.