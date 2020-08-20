Around the NFL

Thursday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Published: Aug 20, 2020 at 10:37 AM
The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

  • The Jacksonville Jaguars activated running back Ryquell Armstead and rookie offensive lineman Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms from the team's reserve/COVID-19 list. Armstead spent 18 days on the list, while Wallace-Simms spent 24 days off the active roster. In his rookie season, Armstead, a fifth-round pick out of Temple, logged 49 touches for 252 total yards and two touchdowns. Safety Ronnie Harrison is in concussion protocol, and tight end Josh Oliver (foot) is headed to injured reserve, coach Doug Marrone told reporters. Oliver will undergo surgery on his broken foot, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • New England Patriots receiver N'Keal Harry and cornerback Stephon Gilmore were not present at Thursday's practice, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported.
  • The Detroit Lions placed defensive tackle Jashon Cornell on injured reserve and released fullback Luke Sellers. Detroit also signed running back Wes Hills and receiver Chris Lacy.
  • New York Jets receiver Denzel Mims (hamstring), cornerback Pierre Desir (hamstring), nickelback Brian Poole (dehydration), edge rusher Jabari Zuniga (quad) and receiver/returner Braxton Berrios (personal) did not practice Thursday. Coach Adam Gase told reporters that tackle Conor McDermott is week-to-week with a knee injury and that safety Matthias Farley and linebacker Jordan Willis left practice with hamstring and knee injuries, respectively.
  • Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green (hamstring) did not practice Thursday and will not participate in the team's scrimmage on Friday, per The Cincinnati Enquirer's Tyler Dragon.
  • The Tennessee Titans activated defensive lineman Jack Crawford from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy: Aldon Smith 'impressive' in return thus far
news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy: Aldon Smith 'impressive' in return thus far

Aldon Smith hadn't been on a football field in years until he sauntered onto the Dallas Cowboys' facility for training camp. Mike McCarthy said you wouldn't have known that after just a few practices.
McDermott: Skepticism of Josh Allen 'understandable' until Bills QB 'able to silence that'
news

McDermott: Skepticism of Josh Allen 'understandable' until Bills QB 'able to silence that'

The No. 1 goal of the 2020 Buffalo Bills is Josh Allen's continued development. Coach Sean McDermott knows the QB's skeptics will remain vocal until Allen's play muzzles them.
Greg Olsen enters first season with Seahawks with 'things to prove'
news

Greg Olsen enters first season with Seahawks with 'things to prove'

Greg Olsen could have rode off into the sunset and headed directly for a TV booth. Instead, the veteran tight end decided to continue to put his body on the line, joining the Seattle Seahawks.
San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) working out during Chargers 2008 training camp, Aug. 1, 2008 in San Diego. (Kevin Reece via AP)
news

Philip Rivers seeks to strike balance between 'aggressive and stupid'

After an interception-plagued 2019 season in which he tossed 20 picks, Philip Rivers is hoping to balance aggression with smarter decisions as the new Colts quarterback.
Andy Dalton embracing new role as Dak Prescott's No. 1 supporter
news

Andy Dalton embracing new role as Dak Prescott's No. 1 supporter

Following nine seasons as the Bengals starting quarterback, Andy Dalton's adjusting to backing up Dak Prescott: "I've told him I'm here to help him and serve him in any way that I can."
A United States flag is displayed at CenturyLink Field during the singing of the national anthem before an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
news

Seahawks to play first three games at CenturyLink Field without '12th Man' in attendance

The Seahawks will be without their "12th Man" to begin the regular season. Seattle announced Wednesday that it will play at least their first three games at CenturyLink Field without fans due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Bashaud Breeland (21) defends during the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers, 31-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Bashaud Breeland suspended four games for violation of substance-abuse policy

Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland has been suspended four games for violating the NFL's policy and program on substances of abuse, the league announced.
NFL considering postseason bubble upon suggestion from Sean Payton
news

NFL considering postseason bubble upon suggestion from Sean Payton

During a conference call with reporters, NFL vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said Saints coach Sean Payton suggested instituting a postseason bubble during the latest competition committee call. 
Cheerleaders, mascots, sideline reporters prohibited from field in 2020
news

Cheerleaders, mascots, sideline reporters prohibited from field in 2020

Cheerleaders, mascot and sideline reporters will not be allowed on the field during the 2020 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to updated NFL-NFLPA protocols.
Washington quarterback Alex Smith (11) arrives for practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
news

Washington QB Alex Smith 'not going to be ruled by fear' in return to field

Alex Smith received his congratulations for returning to football activities. Now it's about completing those activities. On Wednesday, the Washington QB talked about overcoming mental hurdles while on the practice field.
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
news

Dalvin Cook, Vikings break off contract extension talks

The Minnesota Vikings have kept Dalvin Cook off the practice field early in training camp in hopes of coming to a long-term deal. Those hopes became dimmer Wednesday.
