Three training tips for better endurance, stamina

On the field, start your program with linear running (an example would be doing 400s). Learn to track your times as you go through the exercises, and over time progress from three reps up to six. After a few weeks of running 400s, drop down to 110s or a sprint ladder. The next progression is into power endurance development. This is done by incorporating various exercises such as linear running, flexibility, plyos and change of direction all within one workout. The quality of your technique is the most important factor in this workout. Be conscious of your pace as well, and don't push yourself too hard or too little. Speed and conditioning/endurance work should be performed two to three times per week. Be aware of how you are recovering to ensure you stay away from overtraining.