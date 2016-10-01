Three things the Lions must do to stop the Packers

From a tactical standpoint, the onus really falls on the defensive line to keep Rodgers confined to the pocket. Edge rushers have to avoid rushing beyond the depth of his drop to prevent him from escaping. In addition, the front line must continue to pursue from snap to whistle to prevent Rodgers from getting comfortable outside of the pocket. This relentless pursuit eventually will wear out the Lions' 300-pound rushers, but they will need to expend maximum effort to have any chance of disrupting Rodgers' rhythm as an "off the cuff" playmaker.