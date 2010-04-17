Three-round mock draft: True steals still available in Round 3

McCluster is a third-down back, slot receiver and return specialist who is a matchup nightmare.
Tate is a solid downhill runner who can carry the load if Kevin Smith isn't ready to go.
The Buccaneers need a receiver and Gilyard is tricky fast who is able to get deep or work underneath out of the slot.
A massive defensive tackle to play the run downs in the 3-4 defense, Troup has good first-step quickness for a guy weighing 315 pounds.
Cox had 10 interceptions in college, and was a good return man on special teams. However, Cox's speed is not ideal for the old Raiders philosophy.
There are always grumblings about the corners in Philadelphia, and the team could add another guy to the mix right here. Franks gets a pretty good jump on the ball and has some return skills.
Jones is also a baseball player and has good ball skills. He brings size and range to the position.
LaFell is a big possession receiver to help replace Terrell Owens. At LSU, LaFell had a productive career, catching 175 passes and getting 26 touchdowns.
The Dolphins grabbed Sergio Kindle in the first round, did not have a second-round pick and are lucky here to get a wide body to play the nose tackle spot while Jason Ferguson serves an eight-game suspension.
The Jaguars had to wait from pick No. 10 to No. 74, and they still get a guy who can help at any inside spot on the offensive line.
The Giants were a much better offense when they had Derrick Ward in a three-man rotation. McKnight would blend in well with Brandon Jacobs and Ahmad Bradshaw.
Whether Keith Bulluck returns or not from injury, the Titans need to get younger at outside linebacker. Worilds is a terrific special teams guy with Elvis Dumervil-type rush skills.
Ford has world-class speed, having run a 4.28 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine. He can take advantage of opposing defenses that will focus on stopping the run and roll coverages to Steve Smith.
Alex Smith hasn't locked down the quarterback job long-term, David Carr is not the answer and Pike can really throw the ball. He moves well for a 6-foot-6 guy.
As expected, Tony Scheffler was dealt before the draft even took place. Here, the Broncos can get a complete tight end with blocking skills as well as receiving skills to replace Scheffler.
At 6-foot-4 and 309 pounds, Woods is a decent "one-technique" tackle to play in a rotation, especially on run downs.
Carrington has the traits the Steelers look for in a "five-technique" defensive end: Tall, long arms and speed. He's a steal in the third round.
Tennant was the starting center for Matt Ryan at Boston College. The Falcons brought a lot of people to Boston College's pro day and I'm sure Ryan would like to have his old center back.
Lewis is a big college corner who would make a nice matchup safety. He already is a solid tackler with 169 tackles to his credit throughout his college career.
Spikes may have run a slow 40-yard dash, but he makes plays on the field and is a value pick in the third round. He belongs in a 3-4 defense, playing the strong side at 249 pounds.
Hardesty really came of age under coach Lane Kiffin last year in Knoxville, and now has a year of playing in a pro-style offense under his belt. During that one year, Hardesty demonstrated that he can effectively catch the ball.
Atkins is a quick one-gap penetrator who has a solid chance to beat out Trevor Laws for the third tackle spot and will help as a third-down inside rusher.
Arenas is a slot corner type who plays faster than timed. He could be a blitzer from the nickel slot, too.
Dickerson is an H-back who had 10 touchdowns last season and is still a raw route runner. He will contribute right away on special teams.
A tall, long armed "five-technique" defensive end for the 3-4 defense, Wootton needs to get stronger.
Gibson did not have a lot of sack production in college, but was an active outside linebacker who probably thought he was going in the first round. He plays hard, is a good athlete and will make a name for himself on special teams.
E.J. Henderson has been injured two years in a row and as good as Jasper Brinkley played last year, Butler will push to start. A captain and leader of his college defense, Butler can run sideline to sideline.
The Colts like their defensive players fast, and Bowman can really run from the weak-side linebacker spot. Bowman is also not a bad blitzer and would fit in Larry Coyer's pressure schemes.
The Saints can plug an aggressive inside defender into the rotation. Smith probably helps most in passing situations as an inside rusher.
Decker is coming off an injury, but was a tremendous route runner and receiver in college. He is reminiscent of Joe Jurevicius.
Wright can play free or strong, and likes to tackle. He needs some technique work, but was a smart three-year starter.
White is a hard worker and is getting better every day. He is also a Mike Smith kind of guy who could win the No. 4 receiver spot.