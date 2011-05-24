Three NFL teams gathering aid for Midwest tornado victims

Published: May 24, 2011 at 12:29 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- At least three NFL teams are pitching in to help victims of the deadly tornadoes that have swept across the Midwest.

The Kansas City Chiefs said Tuesday that they are collecting bottled water and contributing $35,000 to assist victims of devastating tornadoes in Reading, Kan., and Joplin, Mo.

The Chiefs also are teaming with the Salvation Army to collect financial donations for Heart-to-Heart International.

Team employees announced that they would accept bottled-water donations at Arrowhead Stadium on Tuesday and Wednesday. Owner Clark Hunt, general manager Scott Pioli and other team officials planned to help load the trucks Wednesday.

More than 100 people were killed in the tornado that hit Joplin on Sunday. Earlier, one man died and dozens of homes were destroyed in the eastern Kansas community of Reading.

The St. Louis Rams plan to get involved with the relief effort after general manager Billy Devaney and coach Steve Spagnuolo return from the NFL Spring Meeting in Indianapolis. The Rams coaching staff helped in cleanup efforts in St. Louis County from a tornado that devastated entire neighborhoods last month.

The Springfield (Mo.) Cardinals, a minor-league baseball team, will collect fan donations before their games during their current homestand with a formal presentation Friday to representatives of Convoy of Hope, a disaster relief agency.

The Indianapolis Colts, Lucas Oil Products and the American Red Cross of Greater Indianapolis also are involved. The team asked fans to donate bottled water, disposable diapers or money.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season: Week 13 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season.

news

NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Week 13 Daily Fantasy Sports Picks

Joel Smyth assembles the best DFS lineup for you in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Aidan Hutchinson on being passed over by Jaguars: 'I guess my arms were just not quite long enough'

The No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft square off Sunday when Travon Walker's Jaguars face Aidan Hutchinson's Lions. Hutchinson said Thursday he thought he would be playing in Jacksonville "for about three months, and then a week before the draft, something changed."

news

Jordan Poyer: Bills defense wanted 'one-dimensional game' against Mac Jones, Patriots

The Bills defense put the clamps on the Patriots offense, holding New England to a measly 242 yards. Safety Jordan Poyer said the Bills knew they'd be in an excellent position to win if they stopped the run and forced Mac Jones to throw.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE