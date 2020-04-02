Three NFL classics re-air tonight on FS1, NBCSN

Published: Apr 02, 2020 at 12:59 AM

Stefon Diggs has gone north to Buffalo, but the Minneapolis Miracle will long live on in Vikings lore.

And tonight, it will live on in your living room, as the riveting NFC playoff game from the 2017 season will be replayed tonight at 8 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 as one of three of this evening's re-airs of classic NFL games. On the NBC Sports Network, a doubleheader celebrates the great Brett Favre with his final game at Lambeau Field at 7 p.m. followed by a classic rivalry game in which his number was retired starting at 9:30 p.m.

Kickoff off Thursday's three games will be Favre's last appearance at Lambeau when he was quarterbacking the Vikings against the Packers in Week 7 of the 2010 season. Game time is set for 7 p.m. on NBCSN.

Over on FS1 at 8 p.m., the "Minneapolis Miracle" will thrill Vikings fans once more as they take on the Saints in the dramatic NFC Divisional Round tilt.

And finally at 9:30 p.m. on NBCSN, the age-old rivalry between the Bears and Packers takes center stage with Aaron Rodgers and Jay Cutler opposing each other as Favre's Green Bay jersey takes its rightful place in history.

