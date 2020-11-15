Three additional Bengals assistants to miss game against Steelers due to COVID-19 protocol

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has reduced Cincinnati's staff for Week 10.

The Bengals will be without three additional assistant coaches for Sunday's contest against Pittsburgh due to COVID-19-related reasons, the team announced. The assistants are linebackers coach Al Golden, secondary/cornerbacks coach Steve Jackson and senior defensive assistant Mark Duffner.

The three will join receivers coach Bob Bicknell, whose Week 10 absence was announced Friday afternoon.

Defensive quality control coach Jordan Kovacs will take on Golden's responsibilities for Sunday's game, while secondary/safeties coach Robert Livingston will fill in for Jackson. Defensive assistant Gerald Chatman will assume Duffner's responsibilities, per the team.