Thomas Rawls: I'll 'most definitely' be ready for camp

Rawls is coming off a fractured ankle and ligament damage suffered Dec. 13 in a 35-6 win over Baltimore. His confidence in his body's ability to heal and respond to rehab is nothing new, as he was quoted as saying he'd be ready for camp back in April. But as the calendar creeps closer toward the start of camp, both the athlete in question and the training staff get a better idea of when exactly he can be back on the field. When asked, Rawls answered that he'd "most definitely" be full go for the start of camp.