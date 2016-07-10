Thomas Rawls: I'll 'most definitely' be ready for camp

With Marshawn Lynch enjoying the freedom of retirement, the Seattle Seahawks are facing an uncertain future at running back.
"Rehab is going phenomenal," Rawls told reporters before teammate Richard Sherman's charity softball game in Seattle, per ESPN. "Running, cutting, working hard, getting back out there. I'm looking forward to being out there the first week. Rehab has been going phenomenal this whole offseason. I don't have a break because I've gotta work 10 times harder. So I'm excited to come back and fill that void in that backfield."
Rawls is coming off a fractured ankle and ligament damage suffered Dec. 13 in a 35-6 win over Baltimore. His confidence in his body's ability to heal and respond to rehab is nothing new, as he was quoted as saying he'd be ready for camp back in April. But as the calendar creeps closer toward the start of camp, both the athlete in question and the training staff get a better idea of when exactly he can be back on the field. When asked, Rawls answered that he'd "most definitely" be full go for the start of camp.
Judging by Rawls' comments, the problem of replacing Lynch isn't going overlooked in Seattle. Rawls showed in 2015 that he can handle the load if needed, rushing for 830 yards and four touchdowns while starting seven games and also splitting carries with a banged-up Lynch.
But it also seems as though the staff isn't too worried, choosing to attack the issue with a bevy of running backs -- Seattle drafted C.J. Prosise, Alex Collins and Zac Brooks in 2016, and can't forget the tantalizing potential of Christine Michael -- with Rawls hopefully leading the charge.