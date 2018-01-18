Around the NFL

Thomas Morstead thanks Vikings fans for donations

Published: Jan 18, 2018 at 04:17 AM

Thanks to Thomas Morstead's professionalism and the kindness of Minnesota Vikings fans, the Children's Minnesota Child Life Program will be receiving a generous donation from the New Orleans Saints punter's personal foundation the week of the Super Bowl.

Morstead and his foundation, What You Give Will Grow, have raised more than $165,000 in donations for the charity, which supports children battling cancer. Vikings fans encouraged one another to donate to the foundation after seeing how Morstead conducted himself during the final play of the Saints' gut-wrenching playoff loss Sunday.

"I'm just totally humbled by this," Morstead in a video after meeting the foundation's $100,000 goal. "I might be forced to root for you guys all the way through the Super Bowl now. Just totally blown away. Thank you very much."

After Stefon Diggs scored the winning touchdown as time expired to propel the Vikings into the NFC Conference Championship Game, Saints players left the field thinking the game was over. However, the Vikings still needed to attempt the extra point, and officials had to get Saints players back on the field.

Vikings fans immediately noticed Morstead as the first Saints player to return. Despite dealing with a cartilage injury to his ribs earlier in the game, the punter lined up special teams for the final play of the game.

"What You Give Will Grow was built on the thought that giving back, at any level, makes a difference not only to those receiving the gesture, but in regards to inspiring others to do the same," Morstead said. "It's humbling to have fans from an opposing team doing something like this -- it just shows that football is more than a game and it really is a community. Minnesota fans had no idea when they made donations that it would come back to their own community, but what you give does really grow and we're honored to be able to support the child life program at Children's Minnesota -- this is what our foundation is all about."

Morstead said he will make a check presentation to the Children's Minnesota Child Life Program during the week of the Super Bowl.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos RB Javonte Williams (knee) says he'll be 'ready to go' for training camp

Speaking to reporters Sunday at a youth camp put on by him and teammate Patrick Surtain II, Denver running back Javonte Williams said the plan is for him to be cleared from his knee injury and ready to go for the beginning of camp, furthering the franchise's offseason-long predictions for the back's return.

news

Ex-Seahawks, 49ers CB Richard Sherman says 2021 'probably my last year'

Amid an interview with Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, Richard Sherman recalled trying to cover Philly wide receiver DeVonta Smith, hearing a snap and admitting to himself that 2021 was likely his last season.

news

Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs aiming to help fill Tom Brady's leadership void

Tampa Bay offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs has let his play do the talking through three impressive seasons so far, but with Tom Brady's retirement leaving a leadership void, the lineman is ready to step up and speak up.

news

Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill on new teammate Patrick Mahomes: Those highlight throws happen 'every day in practice'

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill says quarterback Patrick Mahomes makes his highlight throws "every day in practice."

news

Can Dak Prescott quarterback Cowboys to playoff success?

Dak Prescott enters a pivotal campaign with perhaps Dallas' most prevailing quandary being whether he can lead the Cowboys to any playoff success. A look inside the numbers provided by NFL Research shows history and the statistics are not in Prescott's favor.

news

Can Eagles return to Super Bowl after losing both coordinators?

After losing both coordinators this offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles are looking to overcome NFL history in attempting to return to the Super Bowl for a second-straight season.

news

DE Emmanuel Ogbah says 'this is the year' for Dolphins defense: 'We can be as good as we want to be'

With the Miami Dolphins boasting a new defensive coordinator and a bevy of stars on the roster, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah said this weekend that the team believes there are no external limitations on the potential of this year's defense, and that "I feel like this is the year. We can be as good as we want to be."

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott feels 'sense of urgency' entering age-30 season

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are nearing a crossroads ahead of the 2023 season. The longtime Dallas quarterback spoke Saturday about the pressure he feels entering his eighth season in the NFL.

news

Bengals DE Sam Hubbard eyeing double-digit sacks in 2023: 'The best I've felt in my whole career'

Sam Hubbard broke out on a national stage last season when his scoop-and-score propelled the Bengals past the Ravens in the playoffs. But Hubbard has loftier objectives heading into the 2023 season.

news

Justin Reid eager to take charge of Chiefs secondary, continue 'dynasty' in Kansas City

In his second season in Kansas City, Justin Reid is an elder statesman in the Chiefs secondary. The sixth-year pro said he's looking forward to taking command on defense and continuing K.C.'s winning tradition.

news

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown embracing 'hype' surrounding Detroit heading into 2023 season

After nearly missing the playoffs with a 9-8 record in 2022, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is embracing the "hype" surrounding the team heading into the 2023 season.

news

Giants asst. special teams coach Anthony Blevins hired as XFL head coach

Giants assistant special teams coach Anthony Blevins has been hired as the new head coach of the XFL's Vegas Vipers, the league announced Friday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More