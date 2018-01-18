Thomas Morstead thanks Vikings fans for donations

"What You Give Will Grow was built on the thought that giving back, at any level, makes a difference not only to those receiving the gesture, but in regards to inspiring others to do the same," Morstead said. "It's humbling to have fans from an opposing team doing something like this -- it just shows that football is more than a game and it really is a community. Minnesota fans had no idea when they made donations that it would come back to their own community, but what you give does really grow and we're honored to be able to support the child life program at Children's Minnesota -- this is what our foundation is all about."