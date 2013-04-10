Thomas, Decker or Welker: Who's No. 1 in Denver?

MG: That all depends on what your definition of "early" is. In all seriousness, Wilson has a bright future ahead of him after his fantastic rookie season. He's currently ranked eighth among the NFL.com fantasy staff, which puts him as a low-end No. 1 QB option. If you subscribe to Michael Fabiano's theory that no quarterbacks should come off the board until the fourth round at the earliest, it likely slots Wilson somewhere in the fifth or sixth round. However, since it's probable that not everyone in your league will read this (although they should), it wouldn't be a surprise to see Wilson selected in the third or fourth round in plenty of drafts.