Thomas Davis: NFL players using voices in 'right way'

"I think that these guys are using their voices and they're using them in the right way," the longtime former Panthers linebacker said. "It's all about doing things to create change. And, creating that video, you look at the video and some of the guys like Michael Thomas and DeAndre Hopkins and some of those other guys were able to put on, I think it really kind of forced the NFL's hand to really listen -- to listen to these players. Because so long, guys wanted to do things. They wanted to protest, they wanted to really voice their opinions on how they felt, but you kind of felt [a] stronghold, if you did something or you said something, then you would kinda be put in the position that Colin Kaepernick has been placed in and kinda black-balled, so to say, from the league. But when you look at Commissioner Goodell come out and make a statement saying that black lives matter, saying that they were wrong in not listening to the players. I think for us as players, it speaks volumes. It shows that the NFL is starting to get it. They're starting to listen and now we can start to see some of the change within our league that we wanted to see as players."