This Week in NFL History (Sept. 27  to Oct. 3): Vince Lombardi wins 1st game as Packers HC, Art Shell hired as Raiders HC

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
Sept. 27
- HOF Vince Lombardi won his 1st game as Packers HC in 9-6 win vs the Bears in Week 1, 1959
- Won 1959 AP Coach of the Year (7-5 W-L)
- Won 5 NFL championships & first 2 Super Bowls
- Coached the Packers for 9 seasons (1959-1967)
- NO QB Drew Brees broke HOF Peyton Manning record (93) for most games with 3+ pass TD in NFL history in the Saints 37-30 loss vs the Packers in Week 3, 2020
- Brees: 288 pass yards, 3 pass TD & 127.8 passer rating
- Brees finished his career with 97 such games (Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is 2nd with 95 such games in NFL history)
- SEA QB Russell Wilson became the 1st player in NFL history with 4+ pass TD in each of his team's first 3 games of a season in the Seahawks' 38-31 win vs the Cowboys in Week 3, 2020
- Wilson: 315 pass yards, 5 pass TD (T-career-high) & 130.7 passer rating
- Wilson's 14 pass TD in Weeks 1-3 are the most in NFL history by any player in his team's first 3 games of a season
- The Vikings became the 1st team in NFL history to have an individual with 175+ rush yards & an individual with 175+ receiving yards in the same game in their 31-30 loss vs the Titans in Week 3, 2020
- RB Dalvin Cook: 22 carries, 181 rush yards & 1 rush TD
- WR Justin Jefferson: 7 receptions, 175 receiving yards (career-high) & 1 receiving TD
- CIN WR A.J. Green recorded a career-high 227 receiving yards in 28-24 win at the Ravens in Week 3, 2015
- Green: 10 rec, 227 rec yards & 2 rec TD (rec TD of 80 & 7 yards)
- 2nd-most in a single game in Bengals history (WR Chad Johnson: 260 vs LAC in Week 10, 2006)
Sept. 28
- HOF LaDainian Tomlinson threw his 1st career TD pass to Drew Brees in the Chargers' 34-31 loss at the Raiders in OT in Week 4, 2003
- Tomlinson: 21-yard pass TD to Brees
- Brees' only rec TD of his career
- Tomlinson's 7 career pass TD are 2nd-most among non-QBs in the Super Bowl Era (HOF Walter Payton had 8)
- HOF Norm Van Brocklin set the NFL single-game record with 554 pass yards in the Rams' 54-14 win vs the New York Yanks in Week 1, 1951
- Van Brocklin: 27-41, 554 pass yards, 5 pass TD, 2 INT & 128.3 passer rating
- 1 of 23 games since 1950 with 500+ pass yards (Most recent occurrence: DAL QB Dak Precott passed for 502 pass yards in 49-38 loss vs the Browns in Week 4, 2020)
- MIN QB Joe Kapp became the 4th player to throw 7 pass TD in a game in the Vikings' 52-14 win vs the Colts in Week, 1969
- 7 QBs have now done it in a game (3 since Kapp are DEN Peyton Manning (2013) vs BAL, PHI Nick Foles (2013) at OAK & NO Drew Brees (2015) vs NYG)
- KC QB Patrick Mahomes became the fastest player (34 games) in NFL history to total 10,000 career passing yards in the Chiefs 34-20 win at the Ravens in Week 3, 2020
- Mahomes: 385 pass yards, 4 pass TD & 133.5 passer rating
- Broke HOF Kurt Warner's previous record of 36 games
- BAL QB Lamar Jackson (2,083) passed Cam Newton (2,032) for the most rush yards by a QB in his first 3 seasons in NFL history in the Ravens 34-20 loss vs the Chiefs in Week 3, 2020
- Jackson: 97 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 73.l passer rating; 9 carries & 83 rush yards
- HOF Brett Favre threw a career-high 6 pass TD to out-duel Kurt Warner in the Jets' 56-35 win vs the Cardinals in Week 4, 2008
- Favre: 24-34, 289 pass yards, 6 pass TD, 1 INT & 123.7 passer rating (most pass TD by any QB in a game in 2008)
- Warner: 40-57, 472 pass yards, 2 pass TD, 3 INT & 84.8 passer rating
- Rookie DET CB Terry Fair recorded longest kickoff return TD in MNF history (105 yards) in a 27-6 win vs the Buccaneers in Week 4, 1998
- 1 of 7 rookies with a kickoff return TD on Monday Night Football
- Notable Birthdays: HOF Albert "Turk" Edwards, HOF Charley Taylor (80), HOF Steve Largent (67) & SEA WR Tyler Lockett (29)
Sept. 29
- CAR WR Steve Smith Sr. recorded 100+ rec yards for the first time in his career (116) in 17-14 loss at the Packers in Week 4, 2002
- Smith Sr. had 51 career games with 100+ rec yards (T-5th-most in NFL since 1950)
- HOF Bruce Smith recorded his first 2 career sacks in his 4th career NFL game in the Bills' 27-20 loss vs Vikings in Week 4, 1985
- 200.0 career sacks are the most in the NFL since sacks were first officially tracked in 1982
- HOF Warren Moon was sacked 12 times in the Oilers' 17-10 loss vs the Cowboys in Week 4, 1985
- T-most times sacked in a single game by any QB in the Super Bowl Era
- ARI WR Larry Fitzgerald recorded his 1,326th career reception, passing HOF Tony Gonzalez for 2nd-most in NFL history in the Cardinals' 27-10 loss vs the Seahawks in Week 4, 2019
- Only HOF Jerry Rice (1,549) has more career receptions than Fitzgerald (1,432)
- HOF WR Jerry Rice became the all-time leader in career scrimmage yards, surpassing HOF RB Walter Payton in the Raiders' 52-25 win vs the Titans in Week 4, 2002
- Rice: 7 rec, 144 rec yards & 1 rec TD
- Retired with 23,540 scrimmage yards (most in NFL history) & 207 scrimmage TD (most in NFL history) in 20 NFL seasons
- Notable Birthdays: HOF Dave Wilcox (79), HOF Calvin Johnson (36) & SEA DC Ken Norton Jr. (55)
Sept. 30
- NE QB Tom Brady made his 1st NFL start & won his 1st game with the Patriots in a 44-13 win vs HOF Peyton Manning & Colts in Week 3, 2001
- Brady: 13-23, 168 pass yards, 0 TD, 0 INT, & 79.6 passer rating
- Manning: 20-34, 196 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 3 INT & 48.2 passer rating
- Brady's 232 QB wins are the most in NFL history (46 more than HOF Brett Favre & HOF Peyton Manning's 186)
- HOF Dan Marino recorded his first career game with 400+ pass yards (429) in a 36-28 win at the Cardinals in Week 5, 1984
- 13 career games with 400+ pass yards (Only Drew Brees (16) & HOF Peyton Manning (14) have more since 1950)
- Won MVP in 1984 with an NFL-best 5,084 pass yards & 48 pass TD (1st season any QB had either 5,000+ pass yards or 45+ pass TD in NFL history)
- Notable Birthdays: GB T David Bakhtiari (30) & JAX CB CJ Henderson (23)
Oct. 1
- Patriots HC Bill Belichick won his 1st game with the team in a 28-19 win at the Broncos in Week 5, 2000
- Started his first season with NE 1-4 & finished 5-11
- 245-93 (entering Week 3, 2021) since 2000 (best record in NFL, min. 40 games)
- HOF Dan Marino passed for 450 yards in Dolphins' 26-23 win at Bengals in battle of the Shulas (Don & David) in Week 5, 1995
- Don Shula: 2-0 vs son David Shula (CIN HC from 1992-96)
Oct. 2
- 103,467 fans attended the Cardinals' 31-14 victory vs the 49ers at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium in Week 4, 2005, a then-record for attendance for a regular season game
- 1st regular season game played outside the United States
- ARI HC was Dennis Green, QB was Josh McCown & top WRs were Anquan Boldin & Larry Fitzgerald
- SF HC was Mike Nolan, QB was Tim Rattay (rookie Alex Smith played in relief), rookie RB Frank Gore had 2 carries (4 yds) & top WR was Brandon Lloyd
- New reg season attendance record: Giants at Cowboys in Week 2, 2009 (105,121)
- ATL WR Julio Jones had a career-high 300 receiving yards in the Falcons' 48-33 win vs the Panthers in Week 4, 2016
- 1 of 5 players with 300+ rec yards in a game since 1950
- Notable Birthdays: Chuck Pagano (61) & QB Mark Rypien (59)
Oct. 3
- HOF Art Shell was named HC of the Raiders in 1989
- 1st Black head coach since HOF Fritz Pollard coached the Hammond Pros in 1925
- Shell: 56-52 with 3 playoff appearances in 7 seasons with Raiders (1989-1994 & 2006)
- HOF Terrell Owens became the oldest player (36) in NFL history with 200+ rec yards (222) in a game during the Bengals' 23-20 loss at the Browns in Week 4, 2010
- Owens: 10 rec, 222 rec yards & 1 rec TD (78-yard rec TD)
- 3 career games with 200+ rec yards (T-5th-most since 1950)
- HOF George Halas coached his 1st game with the Decatur Staleys (now CHI Bears) in 20-0 win vs the Moline Universal Tractors in Week 1, 1920
- 318 wins are 2nd-most in NFL history (Only Don Shula [328] has more)
- 5-time NFL champion
- 2-time Coach of the Year (1963 & 1965)
- Coached 40 seasons with the Bears (1920-1929, 1933-1942, 1946-1955 & 1958-1967)
- Also played 9 seasons with the Bears (1920-1928)
- Notable Birthdays: WR Anquan Boldin (41) & SF DT Javon Kinlaw (24)