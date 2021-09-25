This Week in NFL History (Sept. 27  to Oct. 3): Vince Lombardi wins 1st game as Packers HC, Art Shell hired as Raiders HC

Sept. 29

- CAR WR Steve Smith Sr. recorded 100+ rec yards for the first time in his career (116) in 17-14 loss at the Packers in Week 4, 2002

Smith Sr. had 51 career games with 100+ rec yards (T-5th-most in NFL since 1950)

- HOF Bruce Smith recorded his first 2 career sacks in his 4th career NFL game in the Bills' 27-20 loss vs Vikings in Week 4, 1985

200.0 career sacks are the most in the NFL since sacks were first officially tracked in 1982

- HOF Warren Moon was sacked 12 times in the Oilers' 17-10 loss vs the Cowboys in Week 4, 1985

T-most times sacked in a single game by any QB in the Super Bowl Era

- ARI WR Larry Fitzgerald recorded his 1,326th career reception, passing HOF Tony Gonzalez for 2nd-most in NFL history in the Cardinals' 27-10 loss vs the Seahawks in Week 4, 2019

Only HOF Jerry Rice (1,549) has more career receptions than Fitzgerald (1,432)

- HOF WR Jerry Rice became the all-time leader in career scrimmage yards, surpassing HOF RB Walter Payton in the Raiders' 52-25 win vs the Titans in Week 4, 2002

Rice: 7 rec, 144 rec yards & 1 rec TD

Retired with 23,540 scrimmage yards (most in NFL history) & 207 scrimmage TD (most in NFL history) in 20 NFL seasons

- Notable Birthdays: HOF Dave Wilcox (79), HOF Calvin Johnson (36) & SEA DC Ken Norton Jr. (55)

Sept. 30

- NE QB Tom Brady made his 1st NFL start & won his 1st game with the Patriots in a 44-13 win vs HOF Peyton Manning & Colts in Week 3, 2001

Brady: 13-23, 168 pass yards, 0 TD, 0 INT, & 79.6 passer rating

Manning: 20-34, 196 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 3 INT & 48.2 passer rating

Brady's 232 QB wins are the most in NFL history (46 more than HOF Brett Favre & HOF Peyton Manning's 186)

- HOF Dan Marino recorded his first career game with 400+ pass yards (429) in a 36-28 win at the Cardinals in Week 5, 1984

13 career games with 400+ pass yards (Only Drew Brees (16) & HOF Peyton Manning (14) have more since 1950)

Won MVP in 1984 with an NFL-best 5,084 pass yards & 48 pass TD (1st season any QB had either 5,000+ pass yards or 45+ pass TD in NFL history)

- Notable Birthdays: GB T David Bakhtiari (30) & JAX CB CJ Henderson (23)

Oct. 1

- Patriots HC Bill Belichick won his 1st game with the team in a 28-19 win at the Broncos in Week 5, 2000

Started his first season with NE 1-4 & finished 5-11

245-93 (entering Week 3, 2021) since 2000 (best record in NFL, min. 40 games)

- HOF Dan Marino passed for 450 yards in Dolphins' 26-23 win at Bengals in battle of the Shulas (Don & David) in Week 5, 1995

Don Shula: 2-0 vs son David Shula (CIN HC from 1992-96)

Oct. 2

- 103,467 fans attended the Cardinals' 31-14 victory vs the 49ers at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium in Week 4, 2005, a then-record for attendance for a regular season game

1st regular season game played outside the United States

ARI HC was Dennis Green, QB was Josh McCown & top WRs were Anquan Boldin & Larry Fitzgerald

SF HC was Mike Nolan, QB was Tim Rattay (rookie Alex Smith played in relief), rookie RB Frank Gore had 2 carries (4 yds) & top WR was Brandon Lloyd

New reg season attendance record: Giants at Cowboys in Week 2, 2009 (105,121)

- ATL WR Julio Jones had a career-high 300 receiving yards in the Falcons' 48-33 win vs the Panthers in Week 4, 2016

1 of 5 players with 300+ rec yards in a game since 1950