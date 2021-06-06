Around the NFL

This Week in NFL History (June 7-13): Chiefs sign RB Marcus Allen away from rival Raiders

Published: Jun 06, 2021 at 08:31 AM
logo-nfl-media-research-v2
NFL Research

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.

June 7

- The Ravens acquired QB Steve McNair from the Titans in exchange for a 2007 4th Rd pick in 2006

  • 15-7 W-L, 18 pass TD, 16 INT & 79.9 passer rating in 2 seasons with the Ravens from 2006-2007 (final 2 career seasons)
  • Helped lead Ravens to 13-3 record & AFC North Division title in 2006
  • 2003 Co-MVP with HOF Peyton Manning, 3-time Pro Bowl selection in 11 seasons with the Titans from 1995-2005

- Notable Birthday: CAR RB Christian McCaffrey (25)

June 8

- Commissioner Pete Rozelle announced the NFL's & AFL's plan to merge leagues (plan went into effect in 1970) in 1966

  • In order to balance the merged league, all 10 former AFL teams along with the NFL's Browns, Steelers & Colts comprised the AFC & the remaining 13 NFL teams formed the NFC

- Notable Birthdays: HOF Herb Adderley & CB Troy Vincent (51)

June 9

- The Chiefs signed HOF Marcus Allen away from division rival Raiders after 11 seasons (1982-1992) in 1993

  • 1994 Pro Bowl selection following his first season in KC in 1993: 206 carries, 764 rush yards & 12 rush TD (led NFL)
  • Allen is the only player in NFL history with multiple seasons (2) of 800+ rush yards age 35 or older (1995-1996 with KC)

- HOF Michael Strahan retired in 2008

  • Super Bowl XLII Champion, 2001 AP Defensive Player of the Year (set NFL single-season record with 22.5 sacks), 7-time Pro Bowl selection & 4-time 1st-Team All-Pro in 15 seasons with the Giants from 1993-2007

- HOF Isaac Bruce retired in 2010

  • Super Bowl XXXIV Champion & Rams all-time leader in receptions (942), receiving yards (14,109), receiving TD (84)
  • 5th in NFL history in receiving yards (15,208) & 4-time Pro Bowl selection

- The Chargers re-signed HOF Johnny Unitas to a 2-year contract in 1973

  • Unitas played 1 season with the Chargers in 1973 after being traded from the Colts: 1-3 W-L as starter, 3 pass TD, 7 INT in his age 40 season (final season of career)

- Notable Birthdays: LB Tedy Bruschi (48) & C Olin Kreutz (44)

June 10

- HOF John Riggins signed with Washington after 5 seasons with the Jets in 1976

  • Played 9 seasons with Washington from 1976-1985 (missed 1980 with a contract dispute)
  • Super Bowl XVII Champion (SB MVP), 1983 1st-Team All-Pro (Led NFL & set then-NFL single-season record with 24 rush TD), 1984 NFL rush TD leader (14 rush TD) with Washington

 - Notable Birthday: HOF Dan Fouts (70)

June 11

- Notable Birthdays: HOF Vince Lombardi, HOF Ernie Nevers & HOF Joe Montana (65)

June 12

- HOF Jonathan Ogden retired in 2008     

  • Super Bowl XXXV Champion, 11-time Pro Bowl selection, 4-time 1st-Team All-Pro & 2000's All-Decade Team Member in 12 seasons with the Ravens from 1996-2007
  • 2013 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinee     

- Notable Birthdays: TE Dallas Clark (42) & LB Larry Foote (41)

June 13

- Notable Birthday: HOF Harold "Red" Grange

Related Content

news

Roundup: Ex-Ravens safety Tony Jefferson signing with 49ers

Tony Jefferson is back. The former Baltimore Ravens safety is signing a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers after an entire season out of football.
news

Greg Olsen's son, TJ, provides update following heart transplant: 'Thank you for thinking of me'

TJ Olsen, the 8-year-old son of former NFL tight end Greg Olsen, provided an update Monday following a heart transplant surgery.
news

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan 'very glad' Julio Jones landed in AFC

On the day the blockbuster ﻿Julio Jones﻿ trade to the Tennessee Titans went down, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan verbalized the likely thought of an entire conference of coaches.
news

Titans WR A.J. Brown ecstatic about Julio Jones trade: 'It is going to raise my level of play'

After weeks of lobbying for his team to acquire Julio Jones from the Falcons, Titans wideout A.J. Brown got his wish on Sunday and believes the presence of a star WR will only elevate his game. 
news

Titans GM on Julio Jones' No. 1 goal: 'It wasn't about targets ... his goal is to win'

Titans general manager Jon Robinson spoke to reporters Sunday about the move to acquire Julio Jones and what he brings to Tennessee.
news

NFL players react to Falcons trading WR Julio Jones to Titans

﻿Julio Jones﻿ is officially out of Atlanta. Following weeks of trade speculation, the Falcons dealt the franchise icon to the Titans on Sunday. Jones' relocation, and the terms involved, had several players around the league buzzing on Twitter.
news

Falcons trade WR Julio Jones, future sixth-rounder to Titans for second- and fourth-round picks

Julio Jones gave the Atlanta Falcons a decade of dominance. They returned the favor by honoring his trade request. Ian Rapoport reports the Falcons have agreed to send their star wideout to the Titans, along with a 2023 sixth-round pick, in exchange for 2022 second-round and 2023 fourth-round picks.
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy: Aaron Rodgers situation 'has divided our fan base'

With the uncertainty surrounding ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ continuing to loom large, Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy shared on Saturday that the ongoing saga has taken a toll on the Green Bay faithful.
news

Washington WR Terry McLaurin already building chemistry with QB Ryan Fitzpatrick: 'Fitz is fun'

Terry McLaurin was able to get a feel for new QB Ryan Fitzpatrick during OTAs, and the Washington WR likes what he sees so far.
news

Rams punter Johnny Hekker embraces competition entering tenth season

Rams punter Johnny Hekker has maintained his job as the Rams punter for the past nine seasons, but the four-time All-Pro embracing the competition ahead of 2021.
news

Vikings agree to terms with former Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland

The Vikings have been shopping for CBs from the free-agent bin all offseason. Their latest acquisition might prove to be a bargain. Minnesota has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with Bashaud Breeland, Mike Garafolo reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW