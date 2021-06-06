This Week in NFL History (June 7-13): Chiefs sign RB Marcus Allen away from rival Raiders

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.

June 7

- The Ravens acquired QB Steve McNair from the Titans in exchange for a 2007 4th Rd pick in 2006

15-7 W-L, 18 pass TD, 16 INT & 79.9 passer rating in 2 seasons with the Ravens from 2006-2007 (final 2 career seasons)

Helped lead Ravens to 13-3 record & AFC North Division title in 2006

2003 Co-MVP with HOF Peyton Manning, 3-time Pro Bowl selection in 11 seasons with the Titans from 1995-2005

- Notable Birthday: CAR RB Christian McCaffrey (25)

June 8

- Commissioner Pete Rozelle announced the NFL's & AFL's plan to merge leagues (plan went into effect in 1970) in 1966

In order to balance the merged league, all 10 former AFL teams along with the NFL's Browns, Steelers & Colts comprised the AFC & the remaining 13 NFL teams formed the NFC

- Notable Birthdays: HOF Herb Adderley & CB Troy Vincent (51)

June 9

- The Chiefs signed HOF Marcus Allen away from division rival Raiders after 11 seasons (1982-1992) in 1993

1994 Pro Bowl selection following his first season in KC in 1993: 206 carries, 764 rush yards & 12 rush TD (led NFL)

Allen is the only player in NFL history with multiple seasons (2) of 800+ rush yards age 35 or older (1995-1996 with KC)

- HOF Michael Strahan retired in 2008

Super Bowl XLII Champion, 2001 AP Defensive Player of the Year (set NFL single-season record with 22.5 sacks), 7-time Pro Bowl selection & 4-time 1st-Team All-Pro in 15 seasons with the Giants from 1993-2007

- HOF Isaac Bruce retired in 2010

Super Bowl XXXIV Champion & Rams all-time leader in receptions (942), receiving yards (14,109), receiving TD (84)

5th in NFL history in receiving yards (15,208) & 4-time Pro Bowl selection

- The Chargers re-signed HOF Johnny Unitas to a 2-year contract in 1973

Unitas played 1 season with the Chargers in 1973 after being traded from the Colts: 1-3 W-L as starter, 3 pass TD, 7 INT in his age 40 season (final season of career)

- Notable Birthdays: LB Tedy Bruschi (48) & C Olin Kreutz (44)

June 10

- HOF John Riggins signed with Washington after 5 seasons with the Jets in 1976

Played 9 seasons with Washington from 1976-1985 (missed 1980 with a contract dispute)

Super Bowl XVII Champion (SB MVP), 1983 1st-Team All-Pro (Led NFL & set then-NFL single-season record with 24 rush TD), 1984 NFL rush TD leader (14 rush TD) with Washington

- Notable Birthday: HOF Dan Fouts (70)

June 11

- Notable Birthdays: HOF Vince Lombardi, HOF Ernie Nevers & HOF Joe Montana (65)

June 12

- HOF Jonathan Ogden retired in 2008

Super Bowl XXXV Champion, 11-time Pro Bowl selection, 4-time 1st-Team All-Pro & 2000's All-Decade Team Member in 12 seasons with the Ravens from 1996-2007

2013 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinee

- Notable Birthdays: TE Dallas Clark (42) & LB Larry Foote (41)

June 13