This Week in NFL History (July 26 to August 1): Vince Lombardi, Jim Brown inducted into Hall of Fame

July 26
- Notable Birthdays: HOF Tommy McDonald, HOF Bob Waterfield & HOF Bob Lilly (82)
July 27
- RB Earl Campbell is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1991
- 5-time Pro Bowl selection, 3-time 1st-Team All-Pro
- 1979 MVP (Led the league with 1,697 rush yards & 19 rush TD)
- 1979 Bert Bell Award winner (Player of the Year award)
- Led the league in rushing in each of his first 3 seasons (1978-1980)
- In 2009, QB Michael Vick is reinstated to NFL with conditions after legal issues
- Vick had an 8-3 record and make the Pro Bowl with the Eagles in 2010 in his first season as a starter after his return
- Notable Birthdays: TEN QB Ryan Tannehill (33), LAC C Corey Linsley (30) & IND LB Darius Leonard (26)
July 28
- NFL International Week features six 1990 playoff teams in nationally televised games in London, Berlin, and Tokyo in 1991
- The games drew more than 150,000 fans
- The Chargers signed DE Joey Bosa to a 5-year, $135M contract extension in 2020
- $27.0M average per year is most among all defensive players in NFL (3 Pro Bowl selections in last 4 seasons)
- 47.5 career sacks (8th-most in NFL since 2016), 109 career QB hits (5th-most in NFL since 2016) & 68 career TFL (T-3rd-most in NFL since 2016)
- 3rd overall pick by the Chargers in 2016 NFL Draft
- Notable Birthday: SF DC DeMeco Ryans (37)
July 29
- Joe Montana, Ronnie Lott & Howie Long inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000
- These 3 players combined for 9 Super Bowls, 26 Pro Bowl Selections, 11 1st-Team All-Pro selections and 2 MVP Awards
- Notable Birthdays: HOF Tim Mara & DAL QB Dak Prescott (28)
July 30
- Bart Starr, Frank Gifford & Gale Sayers inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977
These 3 players combined for 2 Super Bowls, 6 NFL Championships, 16 Pro Bowl Selections, 10 1st-Team All-Pro selections and 1 MVP Award
July 31
- Jim Brown & Vince Lombardi inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971
- Brown: 3-time NFL MVP (1957-1958 & 1965), 9-time Pro Bowl selection, 8-time 1st-Team All-Pro (Most among RBs) & 1964 NFL Champion
- Lombardi: Head Coach of 5-time NFL Champion including Super Bowl I & II Champion Packers from 1959-1967, subsequently had the Super Bowl trophy renamed after him in 1970 (Won 5 Championships with GB: 1961, 1962 & 1965 NFL Champions as well as Super Bowls I & II)
- Walter Payton & Bill Walsh inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1993
- Payton: 1977 NFL MVP (Led NFL in rush yards & rush TD), 9-time Pro Bowl selection, 5-time 1st-Team All-Pro, Super Bowl XX Champion, 16,726 rush yards (2nd-most in NFL history) & 110 rush TD (5th-most in NFL history)
- Walsh: Head Coach of 3-time Super Bowl Champion 49ers from 1979-1988 & 1981 AP Coach of the Year
- Notable Birthdays: HOF Kevin Greene, HOF Jonathan Ogden (47), LB DeMarcus Ware (39) & ARI WR A.J. Green (33)
August 1
- Notable Birthday: HOF Edgerrin James (43)