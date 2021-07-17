This Week in NFL History (July 19 to July 25): HOFer Charles Woodson signs rookie contract with Raiders

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.

July 19

- The 49ers re-signed WR Terrell Owens to a 7-year, $35M contract extension in 1999

Earned 4 straight Pro Bowl selections in final 4 seasons (2000-2003) with the 49ers & 3 straight 1st-Team All-Pro selections (2000-2002)

Led NFL with in rec YPG (103.6) in 2000 & led NFL in rec TD in 2001 & 2002

- Notable Birthdays: S LeRoy Butler (53) & SF T Trent Williams (33)

July 20

- The Lions re-signed HOF Barry Sanders to a 6-year, $33.5M contract extension in 1997

Only played 2 seasons (1997-1998) of contract before retiring after his age-30 season in 1998

Led NFL with 2,053 rush yards (4th-most in a single season in NFL history) in 1997 (Co-NFL MVP with Packers QB Brett Favre)

- The Raiders signed 4th overall draft pick HOFer Charles Woodson to his rookie contract in 1998

4 Pro Bowl selections & 2-time 1st-Team All-Pro in first 4 seasons from 1998-2001

1 of 5 DBs with a Pro Bowl selection in each of first 4 seasons; also HOFers Mike Haynes, Ronnie Lott & Mel Renfro as well as MIN Patrick Peterson

- The Dolphins traded HOF Jason Taylor to Washington for 2 draft picks (2009 2nd Rd & 2010 6th Rd) in 2008

6-time Pro Bowl selection, 3-time 1st-Team All-Pro & 2006 AP Defensive Player of the Year in first 11 seasons with the Dolphins from 1997-2007

Played 1 season with Washington in 2008 before being waived in 2009 (Played 3 more NFL seasons with the Dolphins in 2009 & 2011 as well as the Jets in 2010)

- The Steelers signed 92nd overall draft pick (3rd Rd) WR Hines Ward to his rookie contract in 1998

15 receptions & 246 receiving yards as a rookie in 1998

2-time Super Bowl Champion, 4-time Pro Bowl selection & became Steelers all-time leader in rec (1,000), rec yards (12,083) & receiving TD (85) after playing 14 seasons w/ PIT from 1998-2011

- Notable Birthday: HOF Dick Stanfel & HOF Dan Rooney

July 21

- Notable Birthday: QB David Carr (42)

July 22

- The transfer of the Raiders from Los Angeles to Oakland was approved by a vote of the NFL clubs at a meeting in Chicago in 1995

The Raiders made 4 playoff appearances & 1 Super Bowl appearance (SB XXXVII in 2002) in 25 seasons (1995-2019) in 2nd stint in Oakland (Won Super Bowl XVIII in 1983 season while in LA from 1982-1994)

Notable Birthdays: HOF Tim Brown (55), WR Keyshawn Johnson (49), RB Steven Jackson (38), TEN T Taylor Lewan (30) & DAL RB Ezekiel Elliott (26)

July 23

- HOF Reggie White unretired & signed with the Panthers in 2000

Recorded 5.5 sacks, 1 FF & 16 tackles in his final career season with the Panthers in 2000 (was retired for 1999 season)

Retired as the NFL career sacks leader (198.0) & now ranks 2nd behind HOF Bruce Smith (200.0)

The Panthers went 7-9 to finish 3rd in the NFC West, missing the playoffs

*July 24 *

- Notable Birthdays: HOF Willie Davis, QB Steve Grogan (68), C Maurkice Pouncey (32), C Mike Pouncey (32), HOU RB Phillip Lindsay (27) & CIN RB Joe Mixon (25)

July 25

- The Falcons signed QB Matt Ryan to a 5-year, $103.75M contract extension in 2013

Won 2016 NFL MVP while leading the Falcons to their 2nd SB appearance in franchise history, 2-time Pro Bowl selection & 2016 1st-Team All-Pro over the course of the contract

Threw for 4,000+ pass yards in each year of deal (Thrown for 4,000+ pass yards in 10 straight seasons since 2011, 2nd-longest such streak in NFL history behind Drew Brees' 12 season-streak)

Ryan's average per year of $20.8M was the 2nd-highest in the NFL at the time behind only GB Aaron Rodgers' $22.0M