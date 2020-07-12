Sunday, Jul 12, 2020 03:57 PM

This Week in NFL History: July 13 - July 19; Barry Sanders turns 52

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the NFL Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.

July 13

In 1972, Robert Irsay purchased the Los Angeles Rams and transferred ownership of the club to Carroll Rosenbloom in exchange for the Baltimore Colts.

  • The players and coaches were not affected and their affiliations remained the same
  • According to the New York Times, Rosenbloom saved $4.4 million in capital gains taxes with the trade

July 15

Happy 68th birthday to Hall of Fame WR John Stallworth

  • 4-time Pro Bowl selection, 1979 first-team All-Pro
  • 4-time Super Bowl champion (Super Bowl IX, Super Bowl X, Super Bowl XIII, Super Bowl XIV)
  • Scored go-ahead TD in Super Bowl XIV on 73-yard reception
  • Career: 537 receptions, 8,723 receiving yards, 63 receiving TD
  • Played for the Steelers (1974-1987)

July 16

Happy 52nd birthday to Hall of Fame RB Barry Sanders

  • 10-time Pro Bowl selection, 6-time first-team All-Pro
  • 1997 NFL MVP (shared with HOF Brett Favre)
  • 1994 & 1997 AP Offensive Player of the Year
  • 1991 & 1997 Bert Bell Award winner
  • 1989 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
  • 4th-most career rush yards in NFL history (15,269)
  • Rushed for 1,000+ yards in each of 10 seasons
  • Played for the Lions (1989-1998)

Notable Birthday: HOF Ron Yary (74)

