This Week in NFL History: Feb. 1 to Feb. 7; Brady leads largest comeback win in Super Bowl history

Feb. 3

The Giants upset the 18-0 Patriots to prevent the 2nd perfect season in the Super Bowl era in the Giants' 17-14 win vs the Patriots in Super Bowl XLII to conclude the 2007 season

- NYG QB Eli Manning (Super Bowl MVP): 255 pass yards, 2 pass TD, 1 INT & 87.3 passer rating

- NYG WR David Tyree: 3 rec, 43 rec yards & 1 rec TD (Caught 32-yard pass on helmet on 3rd & 5 on the Giants' 44 with 1:15 left in the game trailing 14-10, 4 plays later Manning threw the GW 13-yard pass TD to WR Plaxico Burress with 0:35 seconds remaining)

- NE QB Tom Brady: 266 pass yards, 1 pass TD & 82.5 passer rating; 1 fumble lost & sacked 5 times (T-most in a playoff game)

NE HC Bill Belichick & NE QB Tom Brady won their 1st of 6 Super Bowls together (most in Super Bowl history) vs NFL MVP Kurt Warner & the Rams in their 20-17 win in Super Bowl XXXVI to conclude the 2001 season

- Brady (Super Bowl MVP): 145 pass yards, 1 pass TD & 86.2 passer rating

- Warner: 365 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 2 INT & 78.3 passer rating; 1 rush TD

- Ty Law: 47-yd INT returned for TD

- K Adam Vinatieri kicked GW 48-yard FG with no time remaining

NE HC Bill Belichick & NE QB Tom Brady won their 6th and final Super Bowl together vs the Rams in Super Bowl LIII to conclude the 2018 season

- 16 combined points in 13-3 Patriots win were fewest in Super Bowl history

- Game was tied 3-3 until 7:00 remaining in the 4th quarter (Sony Michel rush TD)

- Tom Brady: 262 pass yards, 0 pass TD, 1 INT, 71.4 passer rating

- NE Julian Edelman (Super Bowl MVP): 12 targets, 10 rec, 141 rec yards

- Rams offense (32.9 PPG in regular season, 2nd in NFL) held to only 3 points (T-fewest by a team in Super Bowl history)

- NE Stephon Gilmore intercepted deep pass by LAR Jared Goff with 4:24 remaining in the game (led to Patriots FG)

BAL HC John Harbaugh defeated his brother SF HC Jim Harbaugh in the "Blackout Bowl" in the Ravens' 34-31 win vs the 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII to conclude the 2012 season

- Ravens led 28-6 after BAL WR Jacoby Jones' 108-yard kickoff return TD (longest in Super Bowl history) to begin the 2nd half when the power at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome went out for about 34 minutes (49ers out-scored Ravens 25-6 to end the game)

- BAL QB Joe Flacco (Super Bowl MVP): 287 pass yards, 3 pass TD & 124.2 passer rating (Finished 2012 postseason with 11 pass TD & 0 INT to tie HOF Joe Montana for most best TD-INT ratio (11-0) in NFL postseason history)

- SF QB Colin Kaepernick: 302 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 1 INT & 91.7 passer rating; 7 carries, 62 rush yards & 1 rush TD (Only player in Super Bowl history with 300+ pass yards & 60+ rush yards in a single Super Bowl)

QB Michael Vick retired in 2017

- 4-time Pro Bowl selection & 2010 AP Comeback Player of the Year

- 6,109 career rush yards (Most by QB in NFL history)

- 1st QB in NFL history with 1,000+ rush yards in a single season (1,039 in 2006, Lamar Jackson is only QB to do so)

- Played 13 NFL seasons (ATL, PHI, NYJ & PIT)