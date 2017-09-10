Thirty-six things we learned from Week 1 in NFL

He moved well on his feet, but Newton saw a dangerous lob into space nearly picked off by rookie Reuben Foster -- more on him below -- before a deep strike to Kelvin Benjamin was stolen away at the goal line by leaping Niners safety Jaquiski Tartt. Before halftime, Newton (14-of-25 for 171 yards) looked especially shaky missing a wide-open Ed Dickson in the end zone. Newton has work to do in terms of seeing the field and getting synced with his newfound targets, but Cam grew more comfortable as the game crept on.