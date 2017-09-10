Washington Redskins' Jordan Reed dealing with fractured big toe

Redskins star tight end Jordan Reed will be battling a painful toe injury for at least the early part of the season, one that they hope won't affect his production.

Sources say the mysterious toe ailment that Reed has been battling is actually a fracture in his big toe, one that forced adjustment to the way he runs.

That, in turn, has caused issues in other parts of his foot and helps explain why he was slow to get on the field in training camp.

Reed, who has not played 16 games in a season in his career, has been highly productive when on the field. Last season, he played in 12 games, with 66 catches for 686 yards and six TDs.

But he missed most of camp on the physically unable to perform list, only being activated on Aug. 20. He saw a specialist on Aug. 1 for another opinion.

He told reporters in camp that the injury flared up after a stem-cell treatment, saying he was giving it time to "calm down." Now the question is, how effective will he be this season as he deals with it?

