Thirty-seven things you need to know from Week 11

Seattle, meanwhile, is three games back in the NFC West. They will probably have to head out on the road if they even make the playoffs. The Seahawks are 2-3 on the road and simply don't look like a dominant team on either side of the ball. Kansas City dispatched Seattle despite losing the turnover battle 2-0. The Chiefs have looked like a better team than the Seahawks for more than a month, and showed it Sunday.