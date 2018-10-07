Things I Learned in Fantasy Football: Week 5

When the dust settled, Gurley ended up with a pretty nice 113-yard day but the three touchdowns really put him over the top. There's really no need to go deep into the analysis here. I just want to remind you that Todd Gurley is still really good and has totally rewarded everyone who spent a No. 1 overall pick on him. In fact, it's really hard to call someone drafted in the Top 3 a draft bargain -- but if you got him some time after the first pick, he might be just that.