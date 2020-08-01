Things are 'definitely' different for Deshaun Watson without Hopkins

Fantastic as Deshaun Watson is at what he does, he's had the fortune of throwing to one of the finest wide receivers in the NFL for the duration of his career. That's going to change this season for Watson and the Houston Texans.

"It's definitely a little different. That's part of the business," Watson told reporters, via the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. "We've got some great guys that came in, veteran guys who've played a lot of football"

It's been an offseason in which the DeAndre Hopkins trade to the Cardinals surprised many and talk has persevered as it relates to Watson signing a blockbuster contract extension.

However, on Saturday, with training camp coming together and the Texans season opener against the Super Bowl-champion Chiefs on Sept. 10 drawing near, the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback affirmed that his focus is on the campaign ahead.

"Football is the main focus," Watson said. "My agent is taking care of that. My main focus is being the quarterback and being the leader of this team. My main focus is staying healthy and making sure my team is ready to play."

While Watson is adamant that his focus is on the field and preparing for a most unconventional season, the Texans are arduous at work looking to extend his contract. The Heisman Trophy winner out of Clemson has two seasons remaining on his rookie contract.

Though Watson wants to keep his eyes on the prize, he was clear that he sees his future in Houston.

"I'm here. I love the organization. I love the McNairs. I love the city. I love the fan base," Watson said. "I'm a Houston Texan. I'm locked in on being a Texan."

And, unfortunately, Hopkins is no longer part of the organization.

Watson added he still stays in touch with his now-former No. 1 receiver, but understands the business on both sides -- Hopkins' and the Texans'.

Thus, he's not going to rally against his franchise.

"That's just how the business goes. The organization did what they had to do, DHop did what he had to do. We still have a relationship," Watson said. "I feel the way I feel, but it's not my place and time to speak on that. I didn't know the whole background story. That's their business. I'm not going to step out of my lane."