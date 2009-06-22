Then and Now: San Diego Chargers

The Chargers were one of the AFL's best franchises, having won a title and having made the championship game four times. The electric Keith Lincoln was one of the main reasons for the success of those Chargers teams. Lincoln, perhaps the league's most dynamic multi-purpose threat, was dangerous with the ball in his hands from anywhere on the field. The current San Diego team also has one of the league's most exciting versatile playmakers in Darren Sproles. The speedy rusher has steadily becomeo one of the league's best.