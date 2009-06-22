Then and Now: San Diego Chargers

Published: Jun 22, 2009 at 09:58 AM

The Chargers were one of the AFL's best franchises, having won a title and having made the championship game four times. The electric Keith Lincoln was one of the main reasons for the success of those Chargers teams. Lincoln, perhaps the league's most dynamic multi-purpose threat, was dangerous with the ball in his hands from anywhere on the field. The current San Diego team also has one of the league's most exciting versatile playmakers in Darren Sproles. The speedy rusher has steadily becomeo one of the league's best.

NFLShop.com: Buy Sproles' AFL jersey.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL's unsung heroes in 2022 season: Spotlighting 1 overlooked/surprise contributor from each NFC team

It's time to give Jayron Kearse, Frankie Luvu and Isaiah Hodgins more love! Nick Shook is recognizing one unsung hero from each team, with the selections ranging from surprise difference-makers to players who don't get the attention they deserve.

news

Niners DE Charles Omenihu arrested on charge of misdemeanor domestic violence

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence following an alleged incident with his girlfriend, according to the San Jose (Calif.) Police Department.

news

NFL announces Super Bowl LVII officiating crew; five of eight officials have prior SB experience

With less than three weeks remaining until Super Bowl LVII, the NFL has announced the officiating crew for the season's biggest game.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE