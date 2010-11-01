Theismann, Warner among stars as NFL Network kicks off 5th season of Thursday Night Football

As the playoff races heat up, NFL Network is the place to turn for the first action of each NFL weekend beginning Thursday, November 11 on the only network dedicated to football. The fifth season of Thursday Night Football kicks off in Atlanta with the NFC-leading Falcons hosting the AFC North powerhouse Baltimore Ravens. More than six hours of live Thursday Night Football coverage begins at 6:00 PM ET with Thursday Night Kickoff Presented by Sears leading to game time at 8:00 PM ET.