Theismann, Warner among stars as NFL Network kicks off 5th season of Thursday Night Football

Newcomers Kurt Warner, Brian Billick, Jim Mora, Jay Glazer and Sterling Sharpe Join 'Thursday Night Kickoff Presented by Sears' Pregame Show Featuring Game Site and In-Studio Sets
'NFL.com/LIVE: Thursday Night Football' Coverage Returns with Coast-to-Coast 'Instant Playbook' from Mike Mayock and In-Game Look-ins
As the playoff races heat up, NFL Network is the place to turn for the first action of each NFL weekend beginning Thursday, November 11 on the only network dedicated to football. The fifth season of Thursday Night Football kicks off in Atlanta with the NFC-leading Falcons hosting the AFC North powerhouse Baltimore Ravens. More than six hours of live Thursday Night Football coverage begins at 6:00 PM ET with Thursday Night Kickoff Presented by Sears leading to game time at 8:00 PM ET.
This season, Thursday Night Football welcomes an array of new faces and talent to bring viewers in-depth analysis and game coverage that only NFL Network delivers as the latter weeks of the NFL's regular season shape the season's playoff picture. The pregame show has added five former players and coaches to the studio set to join the returning team who will be traveling to game sites, providing unmatched analysis and insider information.
From quarterback to running back, secondary to special teams, NFL Network and NFL.com's 23-person broadcast team on Thursday Night Football has the NFL covered from all angles with some of the game's most talented players and television's most experienced broadcasters.
NFL Network's roster of analysts feature more than 147 years of NFL coaching, front office and playing experience, 11Super Bowl rings, 38Pro Bowls, four NFL MVP awards, two AP defensive player of the year awards and two Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year winners.
THE NEWCOMERS:
Joe Theismann, Thursday Night Football Game Analyst
* Super Bowl champion, NFL MVP and two-time Pro Bowl selection
* Veteran broadcaster with 16 years of booth experience
Kurt Warner, Thursday Night Kickoff Presented by Sears Analyst
* Super Bowl MVP and four-time Pro Bowl selection
* Two-time NFL MVP
Sterling Sharpe, Thursday Night Kickoff Presented by Sears Analyst
* Five-time Pro Bowl selection
* 16-year veteran NFL broadcaster and one of first analysts to join NFL Network's roster at the Network launch in 2003
Jim Mora, Thursday Night Kickoff Presented by Sears Analyst*
* Four years as an NFL head coach
* Five years as 49ers defensive coordinator under fellow NFL Network analyst Steve Mariucci
Brian Billick, Thursday Night Kickoff Presented by Sears Analyst*
* Super Bowl-winning head coach
* Offensive coordinator for 1998 Minnesota Vikings that set a then-NFL record for most points scored in a season (556)
Jay Glazer, Thursday Night Kickoff Presented by Sears Analyst
* NFL insider on FOX NFL Sunday since 2004
* Senior writer for FOXSports.com
Alex Flanagan, Thursday Night Football Sideline Reporter
* Multi-dimensional reporter and host for NFL Network
* Reporter for NBC telecasts of Notre Dame football and Sunday Night Football
Kara Henderson, Thursday Night Kickoff Presented by Sears & Thursday Night Football Reporter for NFL Network and NFL.com/LIVE
* Eighth season with NFL Network providing reports from team facilities across the league
Michael Lombardi, Thursday Night Kickoff Presented by Sears Reporter
* Third season as a reporter and insider for NFL Network and NFL.com
* Brings 23 years NFL front office personnel experience
*Note: Brian Billick and Jim Mora will split appearances in-studio.
THE VETERANS:
Matt Millen, Thursday Night Football Game Analyst
* Second year as Thursday Night Football game analyst
* Four-time Super Bowl champion
* Multi-dimensional broadcaster with seven years of booth experience with multiple networks for college and NFL game telecasts
Bob Papa, Thursday Night Football Play-by-Play
* Third year as voice of Thursday Night Football
* Media fixture in the New York market since 1995 as radio voice of the New York Giants
Rich Eisen, Thursday Night Kickoff Presented by Sears, Sprint Halftime Show and Kay Jewelers Postgame Show Host
* First on-air talent signed to the NFL Network roster in June 2003
* Two-time Sports Emmy nominee
* Fifth season as Thursday Night Football host
Steve Mariucci, Thursday Night Kickoff Presented by Sears, Sprint Halftime Show and Kay Jewelers Postgame Show Analyst
* 2009 Sports Emmy nominee
* Six years of NFL head coaching experience, including four playoff trips and 1997 NFC Championship Game appearance
* Fifth season as NFL Network and Thursday Night Football analyst
Deion Sanders, Thursday Night Kickoff Presented by Sears, Sprint Halftime Show and Kay Jewelers Postgame Show Analyst
* 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominee
* Two-time Super Bowl champion and eight-time Pro Bowl selection
* Former NFL Defensive Player of the Year
* Ranked No. 34 on NFL Network's The Top 100: NFL's Greatest Players
* Seven years of NFL broadcasting experience, fifth season as NFL Network and Thursday Night Football analyst
Marshall Faulk, Thursday Night Kickoff Presented by Sears, Sprint Halftime Show and Kay Jewelers Postgame Show Analyst
* 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominee
* Super Bowl champion and seven-time Pro Bowl selection
* Winner of numerous NFL awards including NFL MVP (2000), Offensive Player of the Year (1999-2001), Pro Bowl MVP (1995) and Rookie of the Year (1994).
* Fifth season as NFL Network and Thursday Night Football analyst
Fran Charles, Thursday Night Kickoff Presented by Sears and NFL Total Access Postgame Host
* Veteran broadcaster with experience as a studio host, play-by-play voice and reporter
* Fifth season as NFL Network host
Jason La Canfora, Thursday Night Kickoff Presented by Sears Reporter
* Second season as a reporter and insider for NFL Network and NFL.com
* 14-year veteran sportswriter, including 10 years with The Washington Post
Rod Woodson, NFL Total Access Postgame Analyst
* 2009 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee
* 17-year NFL veteran, Super Bowl champion and 11-time Pro Bowler
* Ranked No. 41 on NFL Network's The Top 100: NFL's Greatest Players
* Former NFL Defensive Player of the Year
Jamie Dukes, Thursday Night Football In-Game and NFL Total Access Postgame Analyst for NFL Network and NFL.com/LIVE
* 10-year veteran NFL offensive lineman
* Fifth season as NFL Network analyst for NFL Total Access and Thursday Night Football
Bucky Brooks, Thursday Night Football In-Game Analyst for NFL.com/LIVE
* Second season providing in-game analysis for NFL.com
* Played five years in the NFL
* Pro scout for seven years in the NFL
Mike Mayock, Thursday Night Football Instant Analysis for NFL.com/LIVE
* Second season providing 'Instant Playbook' on NFL.com of Thursday Night Football
* Highly regarded for expert draft analysis during NFL Network Scouting Combine and Draft coverage
* First season as game analyst for NBC broadcasts of Notre Dame football
Paul Burmeister, Thursday Night Football In-Game Host for NFL.com/LIVE
* Seventh season with NFL Network as a host of NFL Total Access, Around the League and other daily Network programming
* Fourth season as part of NFL.com/LIVE coverage team
* Served as play-by-play voice of NFL Network's telecast of Arena Bowl XXIII alongside NFL Network analyst Kurt Warner
Steve Wyche, Thursday Night Football Reporter for NFL.com/LIVE
* Third season with NFL.com as senior writer and NFL Network insider
* Second season as reporter for NFL.com/LIVE
In addition to extensive NFL Network coverage, NFL.com delivers fans more analysis of Thursday Night Football via NFL.com/LIVE. NFL.com/LIVE presents a live show throughout the game including "live look-ins" of the game, reports from the field covering both teams, game highlights, plus 'Instant Playbook' from NFL Network's Mike Mayock. NFL.com/LIVE is produced from three locations this season:
* NFL Network's Los Angeles studios: Paul Burmeister, Bucky Brooks and Jamie Dukes provide expert analysis and commentary after each and every series of the game.
* Exclusively on NFL.com from NFL Films' New Jersey headquarters: NFL analyst Mike Mayock provides instant X & O Playbook of key plays right after they happen, live from the Playbook studios.
* On-site: NFL Network's team of reporters including: Kara Henderson and Steve Wyche have the stadium covered with live reports from the sidelines to the stands.
NFL.com will also provide full post-game coverage of each game, including highlights, analysis, locker-room access and post-game press conferences. This exclusive post-game show will give fans a taste of player and coach reactions immediately after the game.
Thursday Night Football Programming Schedule on NFL Network:
6:00 PM ET -- Thursday Night Kickoff Presented by Sears
(Game site: Rich Eisen, Marshall Faulk, Steve Mariucci, Deion Sanders, Kara Henderson; In-studio: Fran Charles, Kurt Warner, Sterling Sharpe, Jay Glazer, Brian Billick/Jim Mora, Jason La Canfora, Michael Lombardi)
8:00 PM ET -- Lexus Pre-kick Show
(Bob Papa, Matt Millen, Joe Theismann, Alex Flanagan, Rich Eisen, Marshall Faulk, Steve Mariucci, Deion Sanders)
* -- Thursday Night Football*
(Bob Papa, Matt Millen, Joe Theismann, Alex Flanagan)
* -- Sprint Halftime Show*
(Rich Eisen, Marshall Faulk, Steve Mariucci, Deion Sanders, Kara Henderson)
11:30 PM ET Kay Jewelers Postgame Show
(Rich Eisen, Marshall Faulk, Steve Mariucci, Deion Sanders, Kara Henderson)
12:00 AM ET NFL Total Access Postgame
(Fran Charles, Jamie Dukes, Rod Woodson)
NFL.com/Live begins at 8:00 PM, continues until the end of the game, and includes full post-game coverage
(In-studio: Paul Burmeister, Bucky Brooks, Jamie Dukes, Mike Mayock; Game site: Kara Henderson, Steve Wyche)
NFL Network 2010 Thursday Night Football Schedule
In accordance to the NFL's long-standing policy dating back to 1987, all NFL Network games will be carried on over-the-air television in the city of the visiting team and in the city where the game is played if it is sold out 72 hours in advance of kickoff.
Fans with NFL Mobile on Verizon Wireless will also be able to watch all eight NFL Network's Thursday Night Football games live on their phones, giving them the ability to watch NFL Network wherever they are. NFL Mobile is available on most Verizon handsets at no additional cost to subscribers with a data plan.
NFL Network airs seven days a week, 24 hours a day on a year-round basis and is the only television network fully dedicated to the NFL and the sport of football. For more information, log onto www.nfl.com/nflnetwork. NFL.com is the exclusive internet home of NFL Network.