The Zackery Lystedt Youth Sports Concussion Law: Meet Zackery Lystedt

Published: Nov 30, 2010 at 04:55 AM

» Background | How to pass a similar state law | Meet Zackery Lystedt

The conference on the Zackery Lystedt Youth Sports Concussion Law was held on Oct. 9, 2010 at the Seattle Seahawks facility in Renton, Wash., and hosted by the National Football League and the Brain Injury Association of the State of Washington. This segment contains a video that tells the story of Zackery Lystedt and contains remarks from:

» Richard G. Ellenbogen, MD, Co-Medical Director of the NFL's Head, Neck and Spine Committee and Chief of Neurological Surgery at UW Medical and Seattle Children's Hospital
» Zackery Lystedt
» Victor Lystedt, Zackery's father

