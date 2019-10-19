The Week 7 Wrap

Good teams find a way to win when defeat is staring them right in the face. It feels like the Los Angeles Chargers have been the reverse of that throughout Philip Rivers' Hall of Fame career. Oh, how this team has let him down. It was more of the same on Sunday night as the Chargers fell 23-20 to the Tennessee Titans. Rivers thought he had thrown the winning touchdown to Austin Ekeler but his running back was ruled down at the one-inch line. After a penalty moved them back, the Chargers moved to within inches of the goal line again but Melvin Gordon lost a fumble inside the final 30 seconds and it was another victory quickly turned to defeat for this frustrating team. It must be sickening to be a Chargers fan. LA have now lost more games (5) than they did all of last season and coming up short in big situations is a major reason for their 2019 failings.