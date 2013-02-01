The Ultimate Super Bowl Fantasy Lineup

Timmy Smith, RB, Washington Redskins (Super Bowl XXII): Smith came out of nowhere to rush for what is still a Super Bowl-record 204 yards with two touchdowns and 33.3 fantasy points in a 42-10 win over the Broncos. Amazingly, he rushed for more yards in that game than he did in the entire 1987 season (126). Smith's Super Bowl success didn't open a window to the future, either. He would end up rushing for just 476 yards over the next two seasons combined before being out of football altogether after the 1990 campaign.