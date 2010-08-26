The Top 100: NFL's Greatest Players to Debut Friday, Sept. 3 at 10 p.m. ET on NFL Network

NFL Films-Produced 10-Part Series Counts Down the 100 Greatest Players in Pro Football History
NFL Films, responsible for 46 years of award-winning television and film productions, will debut its latest highly anticipated series on NFL Network entitled The Top 100: NFL's Greatest Players on Friday, September 3 at 10 p.m. ET.
The question of "Who is the greatest player in NFL history?" is a subject that links generations and resonates with all NFL fans. The series, rolling out during 10 one-hour episodes this fall, reveals the greatest players of all-time, counting down from 100 to 1, as determined by a blue-ribbon panel of knowledgeable football minds.
"We have the holy trinity of a good sports documentary series -- action, analysis and reminiscence," said NFL Films President Steve Sabol.
The blue-ribbon panel includes both current and former NFL coaches, players and front office personnel, as well as noted NFL media members, Hall of Fame voters and league historians including: Ernie Accorsi (former Giants General Manager), Cris Collinsworth (former player and NBC game analyst), Mike Brown (Bengals Owner), Pat Summerall (former NFL sportscaster), Dick Vermeil (former NFL head coach) and Peter King (NFL writer).
More than 250 players from the modern and pre-modern era, including current NFL players, were under consideration by the blue-ribbon panel for selection. The Top 100 will answer for the first time the question of whether players like Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Deacon Jones, Tom Brady, Barry Sanders, Ray Lewis and Jim Thorpe make the list and where they rank.
The Top 100 members not only contributed to the lasting legacy of the game, but have also shaped the lives of football fans from a variety of backgrounds, age groups and eras through memories and "remember when" moments. It is these unique and personal recollections that set this series apart as notable individuals from the world of sports and entertainment serve as presenters for each featured player.
From former head coach and current Dolphins Executive VP of Football Operations Bill Parcells and NFL Hall of Famers Jim Brown and John Madden to actors Burt Reynolds and Billy Dee Williams, author Jim Dent and New York Yankees Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez, these luminaries utilized their personal memories to declare why that player was one of "The Greatest".
After the September 3 debut, Episode #2 of The Top 100 premieres at a special date and time of Tuesday, September 7 at 9 p.m. ET during Kickoff week before falling into its regular slot of Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET starting September 16.
Fans already have embraced the discussion of who is the NFL's greatest player by weighing in at top100.nfl.com. Since voting opened on Monday, August 2, nearly eight million votes have been cast. Fans can continue to vote until Thursday, September 2 at Midnight ET.
With 10 players revealed in each episode through the eyes of 10 presenters, The Top 100: NFL's Greatest Players possesses the true framework of a project synonymous with NFL Films through its blend of masterful storytelling and personal meaning.
Winner of 100 Emmy awards, NFL Films is widely recognized as the most honored filmmaker in sports. Under the vision of Ed and Steve Sabol, NFL Films has revolutionized the way America watches football and set the standard in sports filmmaking. The Top 100: NFL's Greatest Players is just the latest in a long list of successful NFL Films productions, joining the ranks of the Hard Knocks and America's Game series.
NFL Network airs seven days a week, 24 hours a day on a year-round basis and is the only television network fully dedicated to the NFL and the sport of football. For more information, log on to www.nfl.com/nflnetwork. NFL.com is the exclusive internet home of NFL Network.