The Rich Eisen Podcast debuts on NFL Network

Additionally on Thursday, July 7, Eisen hosts a special Curb Your Enthusiasm edition of the podcast airing at 10 p.m. ET, after the season finale of Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets on NFL Network. With the eighth season of Curb Your Enthusiasm premiering Sunday, July 10 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO, Eisen sits down for an exclusive one-on-one chat with the show's creator, executive producer and star Larry David. Then Eisen does his best to control a roundtable discussion with David, executive producer and actor Jeff Garlin, and actors Bob Einstein (Marty Funkhouser) and J.B. Smoove (Leon Black), recounting the best moments from the previous 11 years of the Emmy Award-winning comedy, as well as offering a preview of what's to come.