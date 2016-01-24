The play that sent the Broncos to the Super Bowl

Brady chose to throw across his body to Julian Edelman, the ball was tipped by Aqib Talib, and ultimately picked off by Bradley Roby. This has been an insanely good and deep Broncos defense all season. And they showed it again all day, harassing Brady into mistakes and making plays at every level. They recorded 20 (!) hits on Brady, the highest number we've ever seen. Stephen Gostkowski's missed extra point ultimately meant the Patriots had to make one more play Sunday, and they couldn't make it happen.