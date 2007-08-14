The passing of NFL Europa shouldn't be taken lightly

I believe the owners made a very short-sighted decision to terminate NFL Europa. They need the league now more than ever. First of all, when a player is sent to Europe, it is a sign his NFL career is in jeopardy, if not in the crypt. So when those players survive and go back to the NFL, they are less inclined to expect entitlements. They know they can be sent back to the scrapheap at any moment, and that is how they approach their job every day.