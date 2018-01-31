The NFL Films Podcast: The Helmet Catch and The Two Bills

On today's jumbo episode of the NFL Films Podcast, Keith and Paul dive deep on both The Timeline: The Helmet Catch and 30 for 30: The Two Bills. David Tyree joins the show (10:02) to talk about the seminal moment of his career and shares his thoughts on the game today (18:20). Producers Ryan Kelly and Steve Lucatuorto give a behind the scenes look at the making of The Helmet Catch, and a debate breaks out over who would win a Royal Rumble fought among the toughest players in NFL history (57:20). Finally, the guys talk filmmaking with The Two Bills director Ken Rodgers (1:00:38) and discuss his experience working with both Bill Belichick and Bill Parcells while making his third film in the 30 for 30 series.